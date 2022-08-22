ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Angels put OF Ward, RHP Tepera, LHP Loup on restricted list

TORONTO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double-A Rocket City and right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A. Hitting coach Jeremy Reed also did not accompany the team to Toronto for the three-game series.
ANAHEIM, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Agree to $210M Contract; Could Max out at $470M

Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run

The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#The Atlanta Braves#The Milwaukee Brewers
Bleacher Report

MLB to Hold 4-Game 'Korea Series'; League's 1st Trip to South Korea Since 1922

Major League Baseball announced Friday it has reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association and the Korea Baseball Organization to host the 2022 Korea Series—a four-game event in November. Two games will be played at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium (Nov. 11-12) and the others will take place at...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz

You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
