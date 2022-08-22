Read full article on original website
Report: Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow Deleted Cell Phone Data amid MLB Cheating Probe
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow deleted messages off his cell phone amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team's sign-stealing scandal. In an excerpt from his upcoming book Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess, The Athletic's Evan Drellich noted MLB believes Luhnow was the only person in the organization "who had deleted material off their phone after the time when the league had instructed Astros to preserve their phones" for information.
Angels put OF Ward, RHP Tepera, LHP Loup on restricted list
TORONTO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double-A Rocket City and right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A. Hitting coach Jeremy Reed also did not accompany the team to Toronto for the three-game series.
Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:" Chris Devine @cdevine95. Jake Fraley gets...
Tyler Glasnow, Rays Reportedly Agree To 1-Year, $25M Contract Extension
The Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander Tyler Glasnow have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it's a one-year, $25 million extension. Glasnow was set to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign. Glasnow...
Fernando Tatis Jr. Rumors: Padres 'Highly Unlikely' to Contest Star's $340M Contract
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has quickly gone from superstar to disappointment after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Despite Tatis' misstep, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Padres are "highly unlikely" to contest his 14-year, $340 million contract. San...
Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
Report: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Agree to $210M Contract; Could Max out at $470M
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources...
1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run
The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
Yankees Rumors: SP Nestor Cortes Hits IL with Groin Injury; Greg Weissert Recalled
The New York Yankees are expected to place starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list with a groin injury, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. Reliever Greg Weissert will take Cortes' spot on the active roster, and Adler added the return of Clay Holmes is imminent. Cortes' absence comes...
MLB to Hold 4-Game 'Korea Series'; League's 1st Trip to South Korea Since 1922
Major League Baseball announced Friday it has reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association and the Korea Baseball Organization to host the 2022 Korea Series—a four-game event in November. Two games will be played at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium (Nov. 11-12) and the others will take place at...
MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz
You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
Yankees Rumors: Gleyber Torres-Pablo Lopez Trade Was 'Somewhat Close' Before Deadline
The New York Yankees reportedly pulled out of a trade that would have sent Gleyber Torres to the Miami Marlins for Pablo Lopez before this month's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the two sides were "somewhat close" to striking a deal before the Yankees changed their minds.
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Thrilled' to Join LA amid Past Russell Westbrook Tension
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are two alpha personalities who have clashed in the past, but now they will have to co-exist as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley is being traded from the Utah Jazz to L.A. in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.
