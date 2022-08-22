ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Gigi
3d ago

I agree. I was wondering what was wrong with this picture. She looked beautiful before she started whatever this is, lup injections as stated above this comment. She looks hard and unnatural. You should not have messed with perfection.

Melony Phillips
3d ago

She needs to stop with the lip injections. Her top lip is so big now it looks like it’s up in her nose

gravelord nito
2d ago

All these celebrities having surrogates to have their children and thinking wow this baby is all mine and my husband... well the surrogate moms blood runs through the veins of that child because that's who gave it life

Fox News

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
BET

Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
E! News

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Scary Mommy

Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnant Belly Crashed A John Legend Zoom Interview

Sorry, John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s pregnant belly will be stealing the spotlight for the next few months. The singer was recently interviewed virtually by the hosts of the Carrie and Tommy Podcast, and Chrissy crashed the party to say hello. Let’s be honest, though. It was to debut her very pregnant belly, and she was glowing like a true maternal goddess.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
Page Six

Jack Osbourne shares cuddly photo with 4-week-old daughter Maple

Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
E! News

Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon is putting the Ever in forever. Just days after welcoming baby boy Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, the Real alum showed off a new tattoo dedicated to their newborn. Alongside a photo featuring an up-close-and-personal shot of her...
