EUR Hits A 20-Year Low, But The Currency’s Reversal Could Be BTC’s Saving Grace, Analyst Says
EUR retains its trend of underperformance this year, with a significant influence from geopolitical tensions. Besides the euro, most of the financial system, including crypto, is in disarray; but the dollar has managed to keep its head up. In the wake of the euro’s recent decline, an analyst sees BTC’s strength in the currency’s trend reversal and a comeback from traditional stocks.
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface
So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round
CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
UNCTAD Report Pegs India’s Crypto Adoption at 7.3%, Kicks off Debate about Regulation
A recent UNCTAD policy brief says every seventh person in India held a cryptocurrency in 2021, and the largescale adoption in absence of regulations poses risks of financial instability. Released on August 12, the UNCTAD report sparked a fresh debate about India’s crypto regulation bill that the government planned to...
Phemex: The Best Crypto Exchange for Learning and Earning
There are many things to learn in the vast cryptoverse. Because there are so many various concepts and ideas, it can seem like an overwhelming task to comprehend every aspect of the market. Even though it is impossible to learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, making an effort to learn as much as possible determines whether your foray into the world of cryptocurrencies is successful or fraught with challenges.
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
Be a Part of Creative Cryptocurrency Projects: Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, and Ethereum
Everyone is seeking a means of making money, especially in this world of networking and creativity. Blockchain technology paves the way for cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency platforms to serve as a means of passive income for users. The creativity of these networks sets them apart because they appeal to a younger generation of users. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Ethereum are three cryptocurrencies that offer a variety of opportunities.
Will Cat Coin Big Eyes Coin Take Over The Dog Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?
Meme coins have become more and more prominent over the years, the same way the cryptocurrency market has. Although not many people know that Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke in 2013 between two engineers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. Since then, the meme coin has become one of the top ten cryptocurrencies, with a market value of $8.72 billion as of writing. Similar coins have since come out, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) not being far behind one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2020, SHIB, known as “the Dogecoin killer,” ranks 12th with a market cap of $7.06 billion according to Coinmarketcap.
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
Bitcoin Basher Peter Schiff Pounces Again, Warns BTC Doomed For Another Terrifying Crash
Peter Schiff, one of bitcoin’s most notorious bears, is sticking by his prediction that the benchmark cryptocurrency is on the verge of more bloodletting. You could say the founder, CEO, and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital is a bitcoin perma-bear. Schiff shared his latest apocalyptic prediction on Twitter on August 22.
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
GryffinDAO (GDAO) Might Be The Next Big Thing In Crypto World Just As BNB
There are hundreds of different token options available on the cryptocurrency market today. The resulting crypto landscape is becoming more competitive due to the emergence of numerous DeFi projects, NFTs, and other crypto applications. At the same time, new projects entering the market are also becoming more and more fascinating. These new cryptocurrency projects are focused on addressing the needs of specific crypto communities.
TiFi Rounds Up 3rd Quarter Ranking Among Top BSC Projects
TiFi is an integrated finance ecosystem that provides services such as shopping & trading platforms with NFT and TiFi Token and has a decentralized exchange System. Known as the Allverse, the project launched only a few months ago, but has risen to be among the top projects on BSC. The...
Polarys Announces Launch of Its Genesis Utility NFT Collection
New web3 venture, Polarys has announced the launch of its Genesis NFT collection. This is coming as the company launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine. The first NFT collection will be minted and sold until August 31, 2022, after which all unsold NFTs will be burned. Polarys seeks to bring...
HUH Network Aims To Join Fantom As An Ethereum Blockchain Competitor
Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the market for several reasons. And over the years, the network has proven that its alternative blockchains are at an advantage. As a result, competitive blockchains to Ethereum need not compete before they can record success. The Ethereum blockchain has a lot of...
Solana, Uniswap, And HUH Network: 3 Blockchain Projects With DEX Functionalities
Decentralized exchange (DEXs) platforms such as HUH Network (HUH Token) are among the fundamental building blocks of the DeFi ecosystem and are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space. The availability of user anonymity and trade execution speed make them highly appealing. In addition, several DEX platforms offer native tokens...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Slams The US Treasury For Banning Tornado Cash
The US Treasury’s recent ban on notorious virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash has sparked a heated debate in the crypto sphere, with most crypto users- more so software developers- expressing their outrage against the move. Earlier this month, the US treasury sanctioned the Ethereum-based protocol and placed Ethereum addresses...
