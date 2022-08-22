Read full article on original website
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
Suspect in Harbor House shooting booked in Henderson County Jail
The suspect in Thursday night's shooting at a men's shelter in Henderson has been booked in the Henderson County Jail. 37-year-old Kenneth Brandon Gibbs potentially faces two counts of Murder in relation to a shooting that happened at the Harbor House Christian Center. Henderson Police responded after 8 p.m. for...
Police looking for missing Evansville woman
Police in Evansville are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Wagner was reported missing on August 12th by her family. They last heard from her on August 6th via text. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown...
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
Police investigate after puppy found dead in trash bag outside dumpster
Evansville Police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty that began on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a business strip mall on South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they found a dead puppy laying outside a dumpster. According to...
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car
An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a home and car were possibly hit by bullets overnight. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Loeb Street. Officers say they found shell casings in the area. Victims reported a car and house were shot. Police say no one was hurt.
Law enforcement looks into consistent number of missing persons cases
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Whenever law enforcement are able to find a missing person safe, it is always a relief, but there have been more than a few missing persons reports in the Tri-State this year. Since January, the Evansville Police Department say there have been 49 missing adult...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
Coroner identifies 20-month-old killed in Lloyd accident
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.
