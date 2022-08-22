ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Kolter Burton Lists Oklahoma State in his Top Five

Fargo finalist Kolter Burton named his top five schools on Thursday and the Cowboys made the cut along with Arizona State, Minnesota, Wyoming and North Carolina. Burton, who comes from American Falls, Idaho, is a lower-weight prospect who competed at 106 pounds at Fargo this summer in freestyle. Burton finished as a Junior Fargo runner-up at 106 and wrestled up at 113 for Greco, finishing fifth. He was actually cadet eligible still and finished fifth in the freestyle 16U division as well.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

The Rundown: Gundy Talks Central Michigan, Coaching Past 65 and More

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy held his first media luncheon of the year Thursday, meaning it must be football season. Gundy went for about 45 minutes about Oklahoma State’s game against Central Michigan, coaching past 65, his discussions with new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and more. Here is the video of his news conference with written out quotes below.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Says Kasey Dunn Is ‘Ready to Be a Head Coach’

STILLWATER — With the consistent success Mike Gundy has built in Stillwater the past 18 years, he has had a hard time keeping assistants, and on Thursday, Gundy said another one of his protégés is ready to take the next step. Gundy promoted Kasey Dunn to Oklahoma...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Coordinators, Players Preview Central Michigan

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is less than a week away from it’s season-opening game against Central Michigan. The Cowboys and the Chippewas will face off at 6 p.m. Thursday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State coordinators Kasey Dunn and Derek Mason met with reporters a week out from that contest, as did players Spencer Sanders, Jason Taylor and Trace Ford.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Gundy Says Brett Yormark Knows ‘So Much’ about Pac-12 Schools

STILLWATER — As the general public awaits on the next domino to fall in conference realignment, new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has apparently educated himself on some schools out west. Yormark has been on a Big 12 tour over recent weeks which stopped in Stillwater on Tuesday. Mike...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Why is OU rebounding so well after Riley’s departure?

As the 2022 Oklahoma football season wound down, it was becoming painfully apparent that this wasn’t the same Big 12 dominant Sooner team fans were used to seeing in recent seasons. You wouldn’t notice it that much in the final season record — over the last three seasons the...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Releases First Two-Deep of 2022 Season

The Cowboys are only a week away from opening their 2022 season against Central Michigan, and now the world has a better idea as to which players impact the Cowboys’ hunt to get back to Arlington. Oklahoma State released its first two-deep of the 2022 season Thursday ahead of...
STILLWATER, OK
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police

Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun. Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that...
CHOCTAW, OK
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK

