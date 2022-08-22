Read full article on original website
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted a heap of their top talents for the tail end of the minor league season.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Dodgers: Former Cy Young Pitcher Eric Gagne Tries to Bat Against Himself
What better pitcher for former Dodgers pitcher Eric Gangé to go up against than former Doders pitcher Eric Gagné himself
NBC Sports
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Dodgers News: Tim Kurkjian Believes 2022 Dodgers Team is an All-Time LA Squad
Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to the media that Craig Kimbrel will need to earn the right to close postseason games for Los Angeles in October.
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald swings helmet in wild practice fight between Rams, Bengals
Apparently it's fight season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- last year's Super Bowl participants -- became the latest teams to throw down at a joint practice Thursday, and this one was pretty intense. Here's a description of the fight, per reporters in attendance.
Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
Video: Reds’ Jake Fraley curses out Phillies fan
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley went off on some Philadelphia Phillies fans on Thursday, and it was all caught on video. The Phillies shutout the Reds 4-0 to sweep the four-game series. Fraley who is slugging .477 this season, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. A video shared on Twitter by...
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?
With the potential sale of the Los Angeles Angels, could Mike Trout end up in Houston with the Astros?
