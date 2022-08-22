ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

AOL Corp

Read the FBI's redacted affidavit to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit prosecutors submitted in federal court to secure a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, ordered the document's release after reviewing the...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question

Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years

Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
AOL Corp

Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit over...
#Mar A Lago#Fbi Investigation#Justice Department#Fbi
AOL Corp

Democrat Pat Ryan defeats Republican Marc Molinaro in bellwether House race

Democrat Pat Ryan has won a special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District in a race that garnered national attention ahead of November’s midterm contests. The election was seen as a bellwether of the national mood because Ryan had focused on abortion rights, while his opponent, Republican Marc Molinaro, had tried to run on issues embraced by the GOP nationwide, such as crime and inflation. Ryan’s victory will likely buoy Democrats' hopes that they can retain control of Congress in November despite historical trends, high inflation and President Biden’s low approval rating.
AOL Corp

'Drone Boy' becomes hero in Ukraine after taking out a line of Russian tanks

Andrii Pokrasa is being hailed as a hero in Ukraine, known to the public as "Drone Boy," after he helped a crucial Ukrainian military operation using his drone. Andrii, 15, helped by his father, put his life in danger and sent the Ukrainian military the coordinates of advancing Russian forces during the early days of the war.
