Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
Read the FBI's redacted affidavit to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit prosecutors submitted in federal court to secure a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, ordered the document's release after reviewing the...
Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question
Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Trump’s NYC golf course to host Saudi-backed women’s event
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City-owned golf course managed by former President Donald Trump’s business is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women’s tournament in October, city officials said Friday. The plan to host the Aramco Team Series at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry...
Florida pair plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary, selling it to Project Veritas
Two Florida residents pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to a scheme to sell a diary and other items stolen from Ashley Biden, the president's daughter, to Project Veritas. Aimee Harris of Palm Beach, Fla., and Robert Kurlander of Jupiter, Fla., each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years
Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
W.H. shines light on Republicans criticizing student debt cancellation after their PPP loans were forgiven
The White House hit back at Republicans in an uncharacteristic manner Thursday by using its Twitter account to go after GOP lawmakers who are bashing President Joe Biden's move to cancel some student debt after they personally benefited from having Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven during the Covid pandemic. In...
Biden's 1st midterms campaign speech targets Trump and 'MAGA Republicans'
In his first appearance on the campaign trail leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden made sure that his predecessor, Donald Trump, remained front and center in the minds of voters. Near the top of his speech in Rockville, Md., Biden repeatedly referenced Trump, who has been actively...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit over...
Democrat Pat Ryan defeats Republican Marc Molinaro in bellwether House race
Democrat Pat Ryan has won a special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District in a race that garnered national attention ahead of November’s midterm contests. The election was seen as a bellwether of the national mood because Ryan had focused on abortion rights, while his opponent, Republican Marc Molinaro, had tried to run on issues embraced by the GOP nationwide, such as crime and inflation. Ryan’s victory will likely buoy Democrats' hopes that they can retain control of Congress in November despite historical trends, high inflation and President Biden’s low approval rating.
GOP group launches 6-figure digital ad buy against Murray on crime in Washington
The Republican group Winning for Women Action Fund rolled out a six-figure digital ad buy on Thursday hitting incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) over the issue of crime and boosting Murray’s GOP opponent, Tiffany Smiley. The ad accuses Murray of being “out of touch” and of “turning her back...
Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe as plant loses power, Zelensky says
KYIV (Reuters) -The world narrowly escaped a radiation disaster when electricity to Europe's largest nuclear power plant was cut off for hours, Ukraine's president said, urging international bodies to act faster to force Russian troops to vacate the site. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian shelling on Thursday had sparked fires...
New racist texts reveal Torrance cops talked about hurting and killing Black suspects
The day after Torrance police shot Christopher DeAndre Mitchell in 2018, his mother and a dozen of his loved ones staged a protest outside the department's headquarters. At the same time, a group of officers — including the two who had killed Mitchell — were discussing the situation via text message.
Biden's student debt forgiveness is a potential midterm boon for Democrats — and a major gamble
WASHINGTON – Less than three months before November's midterm elections, President Joe Biden jolted the race to control Congress with historic action Wednesday to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans. Yet his move is a major gamble, presenting both an opportunity to energize young voters and handing...
'Drone Boy' becomes hero in Ukraine after taking out a line of Russian tanks
Andrii Pokrasa is being hailed as a hero in Ukraine, known to the public as "Drone Boy," after he helped a crucial Ukrainian military operation using his drone. Andrii, 15, helped by his father, put his life in danger and sent the Ukrainian military the coordinates of advancing Russian forces during the early days of the war.
Just over half of Americans say U.S. should back Ukraine until Russia withdraws - Reuters/Ipsos poll
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After half a year of war in Ukraine, a slim majority of Americans agree that the United States should continue to support Kyiv until Russia withdraws all its forces, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday. The polling suggests continued support for President Joe Biden's...
