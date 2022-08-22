ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

A week after Anne Heche was taken off life support, new details have been released about her final resting place.

According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Heche will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery after she was cremated on August 18.

It is unclear when she’ll be laid to rest.

Just days ago, it was revealed that Heche died from “inhalation and thermal injuries,” as well as a “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma.”

Her death has been ruled an accident.

Earlier this month, Heche plowed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, igniting a fire.

The 911 call has been released from the fiery crash.

In the call, obtained by “Extra,” a person tells the dispatcher, “A car just went through my neighbor’s house.”

The caller notes that everyone in the home is unharmed but is uncertain how many people were in the car, saying, “Somebody is opening the back to see if we can access because they’re kinda trapped... inside the car.”

Another person is heard in the background yelling “Fire!” as another voice asks for hoses.

The dispatcher tells the caller that authorities are making their way to the scene and suggests they “get the driver out of the car if we can, but I need you to stay in a safe location. Don’t put yourself in any danger.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Heche was seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher. As a firefighter was putting her into an ambulance, she was seen flailing around while attempting to get up from the stretcher.

She reportedly never regained consciousness after arriving at a hospital.

Heche’s autopsy report has not been released yet, but a blood test revealed that there was cocaine in her system.

