Mobile County, AL

Comments / 4

John Huffman
3d ago

Samantha don't get to visit or stay the night at her dad's house. What a slap in the face to her family.

4
WALA-TV FOX10

Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.  The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police: Montgomery man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Foley officers

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Montgomery man is in custody after an hour-long standoff with police officers in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said it was just after 9 p.m. Thursday when Foley officers responded to the Econo Lodge motel on South Mckenzie Street following the report of a disturbance involving two males waiving a firearm in the parking lot.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile firefighters union suffers setback in equity pay lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by the city’s firefighters union to immediately order the city to include firefighters in a pay incentive program for police officers. The International Fire Fighters Association Local 1349 filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mobile County...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVC

Man charged for killing in Florida ending in truck crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 shot in Prichard Thursday night, police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night. The incident happened on East Prichard Avenue. Police did not release additional details about the shooting or the extend of the injuries. FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available. --- Download...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft. Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday. Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

