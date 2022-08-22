Read full article on original website
John Huffman
3d ago
Samantha don't get to visit or stay the night at her dad's house. What a slap in the face to her family.
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: Montgomery man surrenders after hours-long standoff with Foley officers
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Montgomery man is in custody after an hour-long standoff with police officers in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said it was just after 9 p.m. Thursday when Foley officers responded to the Econo Lodge motel on South Mckenzie Street following the report of a disturbance involving two males waiving a firearm in the parking lot.
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
utv44.com
Former Foley church secretary admits embezzling $200,000
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The former long-time financial secretary for Foley First Baptist Church, Sharon Collins, has entered a guilty plea to 12 counts of wire fraud in Mobile Federal Court. In the plea agreement, Collins admits embezzling $209,744 from the church for her personal use between May 2007...
New hope for family of man missing since 1982
This week marks 40 years since a Mobile County man went missing, and now there's a renewed push to solve what happened.
Mobile Police arrest man accused of robbing credit union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the […]
Arrest in burning car Escambia Co. homicide, convicted felon charged with 2nd degree murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have arrested a person Tuesday in connection to a homicide on Erress Blvd. on Aug. 16, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, deputies responded to Erress Boulevard and Sante Fe Circle where a man was found dead […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters union suffers setback in equity pay lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by the city’s firefighters union to immediately order the city to include firefighters in a pay incentive program for police officers. The International Fire Fighters Association Local 1349 filed a lawsuit against the city and the Mobile County...
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
WTVC
Man charged for killing in Florida ending in truck crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 shot in Prichard Thursday night, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Thursday night. The incident happened on East Prichard Avenue. Police did not release additional details about the shooting or the extend of the injuries. FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft. Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday. Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called...
Funeral arrangements set for officer killed in Baldwin County crash
The funeral arrangements for the Mount Vernon police officer who was killed in a crash while on his way home to Foley.
WEAR
Mother charged in connection to shooting of 2 daughters at Escambia County motel
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old mother is charged with child neglect in connection to the night her two young daughters were shot -- including one fatally -- at an Escambia County motel. The incident happened just after midnight on June 26 at Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
Mobile Co. deputies still investigating 1982 cold case
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are still looking for a man who went missing in 1982. Jerry Myron Gray was born on Sept. 5, 1954, and was adopted by the Gray family. On the morning of Aug. 23, 1982, Gray left his home riding his 1977 […]
