Man accused of stealing WeGo bus sought by Metro police

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said a man stole a WeGo Access Ride vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and officials were able to locate the bus about an hour later near 25th Avenue N. and Lacy Street.

The bus was stolen at the intersection of 25th Avenue N. and Finland Street. It was driven less than a mile before stopping. Police said the man threatened the bus driver with a fire extinguisher. No commuters were on the bus.

SWAT team members cleared the bus to make sure the suspect was no longer inside. They breached a window and sent a drone in to confirm it was empty.

Metro police are still searching for the man.