Baltimore, MD

D.C. police identify suspect in shooting of Baltimore man killed while working on solar panels

By Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbJRb_0hR8KGJQ00
The scene at 5112 Call Place in Southeast Washington, D.C., where a 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed earlier this month while installing solar panels. Lea Skene/Baltimore Sun/TNS

D.C. Metropolitan Police have identified a Southeast Washington, D.C. man as a suspect in the shooting of Aryeh Wolf earlier this month, police said Monday.

Avery Miler, 27, is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder while armed with a gun, according to a police news release.

Wolf, 25, was shot and killed in Southeast Washington, D.C. on Aug. 10 while working on solar panels at an apartment complex. Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 5100 block of Call Place in Marshall Heights and found Wolf with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The death of the young Northwest Baltimore father, who left behind a wife and infant daughter, has shocked Baltimore’s Jewish community.

Police also released an image of Miler on Monday.

Anyone who knows of Miler’s whereabouts or has knowledge of the shooting are asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the police tip line at 50411.

Metropolitan Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone responsible for a homicide in D.C.

