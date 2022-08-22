Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Lady Soul Production hosts "Birthday bash of the year" this weekend
A birthday celebration open to the public will be hosted by Lady Soul Production, KLC Entertainment and Jerome Gullat. The "Birthday Bash of the year" is happening on Saturday August 27 at the El Maida Shrine Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8...
City of El Paso holds outreach meeting for Memorial Park master plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. CBS4 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
El Paso FBI office offers fall teen academy for high school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI El Paso Field Office is encouraging high school students in El Paso to apply for the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy. The academy will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
Chihuahuas unveil Flamin' Hot Cheetos jerseys
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat. The team partnered with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees. The night includes an autographed jersey auction,...
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
El Paso Water's only female truck driver hopes to inspire next generation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to Laura Chaparro-Casas, a female truck driver with El Paso Water who’s made it her mission to drive change in our community.
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
Veteran says Sun Metro route to William Beaumont Army Medical center is a 'game changer'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Supreme Laundry Cleaners, UTEP team up to help students dress for success
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — College students get help looking professional to help them land a job. The University of Texas at El Paso and Supreme Laundry Cleaners teamed up to help students look professional for the interview process. The UTEP Career Closet is equipped with clothing that includes...
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
WBAMC opens new children's waiting room for beneficiaries with appointments
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA collaborated to open a children’s waiting room for enlisted TRICARE beneficiaries who may need someone to watch their children during their appointments. The ASYMCA Children’s Waiting Room is located in...
Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
