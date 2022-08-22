ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nookie in the nosebleeds: Police investigate couple’s apparent sex act in the stands at Oakland A’s game

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

The Oakland Police Department has launched an investigation into an incident in which a couple allegedly engaged in a sex act in the stands of an Oakland Athletics game on Sunday. The incident, first reported by TMZ , was seemingly captured on camera by a social media user at the game and posted to Twitter .

In the footage, an isolated couple is seen alone near the top of section 334 engaging in what appears to be a sex act. KRON4 reached out to OPD, which confirmed it was looking into it.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation. However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public,” said OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas in a statement to KRON4.

If charged and convicted, the couple could be penalized with up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

In other news, the A’s won Sunday’s game, defeating the Seattle Mariners 5-3.

