Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns over short-term rentals continue in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Short-term rentals continue to be a problem for many communities. Several municipalities have already implemented restrictions and others, outlawed them all together. Hoover was the latest city to ignite discussion about short-term rentals. After ABC 33/40's story on Monday, viewers shared problems in their neighborhoods,...
Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
ABC 33/40 News
Mayor calls for 'immediate accountability and answers' from Birmingham Water Works
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media Thursday evening, calling out service and operations at Birmingham Water Works. He says it's one of the most common complaints coming into City Hall. In a scathing series of tweets and posts on Facebook, Woodfin calls the constant flow of negative press...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves new uniform trash bin system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan for roughly $6.5 million that includes 100,000 universal trash bins. The council voted Tuesday. The bins will be distributed to households and city leaders said they will allow for a more streamlined collection process. The 96-gallon bins will...
Birmingham Modernizing Garbage Pickup
Birmingham will spend just over $6.5 million to give each household in Birmingham a new, 96-gallon garbage receptacle that Mayor Randall Woodfin said will modernize the way the city picks up garbage. The 100,000 standardized containers will be manufactured by the North Carolina-based company Toter LLC and will include GPS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road
By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
ABC 33/40 News
'Every penny would help': City of Clay reduces sales tax for groceries
Clay city council members voted Tuesday to reduce sales tax on SNAP-eligible groceries. In Clay, there's a 10-cent sales tax. Four cents is a state tax, four cents go to the city and two cents are for the county, according to Ronnie Dixon, Clay City Manager. The city approved an...
citizenofeastalabama.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ABC 33/40 News
Center Point to hold a special election to decide on ad valorem tax increase
The City of Center Point will hold a special election on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to allow qualified electors to decide on authorizing an increase in the ad valorem tax. Center Point is currently authorized to levy and collect general ad valorem tax at a rate of $0.005 cents of the value of property located in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vestaviavoice.com
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
Clay reduces sales tax on groceries, making shopping at Publix, Piggly Wiggly cheaper
The City of Clay voted Tuesday to reduce sales taxes on groceries by two percent, making the total sales tax 8 cents on the dollar instead of 10 cents. Clay has two major supermarkets, a Publix and a Piggly Wiggly, where the tax decrease will go into effect on Nov. 1 and last for two years, ending Oct. 31, 2024.
Birmingham Water Works board resolves to keep legal invoices in office
The Birmingham Water Works board decided earlier this month that legal invoices must be kept in the offices of the general manager and board administrator and that’s the only place where board members can view the documents. As for the public, information about legal invoices is also limited under...
Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
280living.com
Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting
After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
iheart.com
Birmingham Approves $5 Million for World Games
The Birmingham City Council Tuesday voted to contribute $5 million toward a bailout of the World Games. The event ended $14 million in debt, after ticket sales and other revenue failed to meet expectations, organizers said. Addressing the council, World Games CEO Nick Sellers explained that these types of events rarely make money. "According to a recent national news article, no city in the modern era has ever profited from hosting a summer Olympics games, since the 1984 (Los Angeles) Olympics." Some councilors expressed frustration with World Games officials, saying they failed to provide information sooner concerning the financial shortfall. Organizers are also seeking millions of dollars from Jefferson County and corporate sponsors.
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
Comments / 0