Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Concerns over short-term rentals continue in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Short-term rentals continue to be a problem for many communities. Several municipalities have already implemented restrictions and others, outlawed them all together. Hoover was the latest city to ignite discussion about short-term rentals. After ABC 33/40's story on Monday, viewers shared problems in their neighborhoods,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves new uniform trash bin system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan for roughly $6.5 million that includes 100,000 universal trash bins. The council voted Tuesday. The bins will be distributed to households and city leaders said they will allow for a more streamlined collection process. The 96-gallon bins will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Developers address Trussville Council about proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road

By Crystal McGough Trussville — Ford Fitts and Carter Irmscher, of Streamline Development, spoke to the Trussville City Council during the pre-council workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to request a sales tax revenue partnership for a proposed Starbucks development on Chalkville Mountain Road. “It’s the vacant PNC Bank,” Fitts said. “We currently have it under […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'Every penny would help': City of Clay reduces sales tax for groceries

Clay city council members voted Tuesday to reduce sales tax on SNAP-eligible groceries. In Clay, there's a 10-cent sales tax. Four cents is a state tax, four cents go to the city and two cents are for the county, according to Ronnie Dixon, Clay City Manager. The city approved an...
CLAY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
vestaviavoice.com

The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills

While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
280living.com

Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting

After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
CHELSEA, AL
iheart.com

Birmingham Approves $5 Million for World Games

The Birmingham City Council Tuesday voted to contribute $5 million toward a bailout of the World Games. The event ended $14 million in debt, after ticket sales and other revenue failed to meet expectations, organizers said. Addressing the council, World Games CEO Nick Sellers explained that these types of events rarely make money. "According to a recent national news article, no city in the modern era has ever profited from hosting a summer Olympics games, since the 1984 (Los Angeles) Olympics." Some councilors expressed frustration with World Games officials, saying they failed to provide information sooner concerning the financial shortfall. Organizers are also seeking millions of dollars from Jefferson County and corporate sponsors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

