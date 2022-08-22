The Birmingham City Council Tuesday voted to contribute $5 million toward a bailout of the World Games. The event ended $14 million in debt, after ticket sales and other revenue failed to meet expectations, organizers said. Addressing the council, World Games CEO Nick Sellers explained that these types of events rarely make money. "According to a recent national news article, no city in the modern era has ever profited from hosting a summer Olympics games, since the 1984 (Los Angeles) Olympics." Some councilors expressed frustration with World Games officials, saying they failed to provide information sooner concerning the financial shortfall. Organizers are also seeking millions of dollars from Jefferson County and corporate sponsors.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO