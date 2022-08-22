ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who bought contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces resident scammed by credit card skimmers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces artist and writer George Mendoza told CBS4 his credit cards were ripped off at least five times by credit card skimmers at different gas stations and ATM machines in Las Cruces between the months of July and August. Skimmers are electronic devices...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's Food FARMacy closes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A store where low-income senior families could get food at a low cost is no longer open. The Food FARMacy closed its doors Monday due to rising food and transportation costs, shortage in food and a lack of volunteers, according to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger representatives.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

LCPD offers tips to prevent stolen firearms

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is reminding the public to avoid leaving firearms in unattended vehicles. From January 1 to August 15, LCPD has seen a surge of stolen firearm reports. The department has 155 reports of firearms that have been stolen. According to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
SUNLAND PARK, NM

