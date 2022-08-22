Read full article on original website
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who bought contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EPPD: Woman accused of hitting police car smelled of alcohol, refused breathalyzer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details were released about an El Paso woman who is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in El Paso Sunday. Leslie Soto, 25, told El Paso Police Officers that she had just come from a friend's house before she crashed into the police unit on Gateway near Lee Trevino.
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
El Paso Water's only female truck driver hopes to inspire next generation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to Laura Chaparro-Casas, a female truck driver with El Paso Water who’s made it her mission to drive change in our community.
Las Cruces resident scammed by credit card skimmers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces artist and writer George Mendoza told CBS4 his credit cards were ripped off at least five times by credit card skimmers at different gas stations and ATM machines in Las Cruces between the months of July and August. Skimmers are electronic devices...
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
DPS: Traffic stop in Upper Valley leads to 2 arrests, discovery of 8 migrants and a gun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Eight migrants and a pistol were found in a truck by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in El Paso on Wednesday, according to the agency. The DPS Trooper working Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a green Dodge pickup truck...
Fort Bliss soldier indicted for manufacturing firearm parts using 3D printer, dealing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Fort Bliss soldier was indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in firearms without being a federal firearms licensee. The soldier was identified as 25-year-old Grant Lee Mosley and was indicted Wednesday. Officials said Mosley was manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, which would...
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
Tough Questions: How does the City of El Paso plan to spend your tax dollars?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Despite the City of El Paso touting the biggest property tax rate cut in 35 years, you can still expect a bigger property tax bill because of rising home values locally. In addition, sales tax revenue has reached record highs which will give the...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's Food FARMacy closes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A store where low-income senior families could get food at a low cost is no longer open. The Food FARMacy closed its doors Monday due to rising food and transportation costs, shortage in food and a lack of volunteers, according to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger representatives.
LCPD offers tips to prevent stolen firearms
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is reminding the public to avoid leaving firearms in unattended vehicles. From January 1 to August 15, LCPD has seen a surge of stolen firearm reports. The department has 155 reports of firearms that have been stolen. According to...
Residents of Sunland Park neighborhood voice concerns over possible rezoning
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (CBS4) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
