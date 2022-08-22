Explainer: Rear flank downdraft possible cause of damage during storms in Montgomery, Greene Co.

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe storms moved through the Miami Valley Sunday afternoon and evening causing damage to parts of Montgomery and Greene counties. Storm reports included downed trees, siding peeled away from buildings, and flooding rain.

The National Weather Service conducted a storm survey through a few of these areas and concluded this was a non-tornadic, severe wind event. Max winds between 65-70mph were estimated based on damage and radar.

“It definitely looks more like straight-line wind damage here from Oakwood over to the Beavercreek-area. It’s not a continuous path. It’s like sporadic instances of tree damage,” NWS Meteorologist Seth Binau said.

Binau mentioned this could be due to something called the “rear flank downdraft” of the storm.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs agreed with this assessment and says this can often times happen with a rotating thunderstorm that doesn’t necessarily produce a tornado.

“A strong thunderstorm can develop as a warm updraft flows into the storm at the surface. At the same time, cool mid-level winds rush into the back of the storm. As these winds interact, the storm begins to rotate. Soon, a downdraft, an area of descending air, will develop on the back side of the storm, and can sometimes be the source of damaging winds. This is what’s called the ‘rear flank downdraft,’” Vrydaghs said.

