King County, WA

Stand For Truth
3d ago

As a mother, 8t sounds like these kids are trying to say something here and feel desperate enough to cause a ruckus to get attention to what they are dealing with. This place should have a deep look into, i have a feeling a lot more is going on here and the facility is trying to cover it up....

Critter Sullivan
3d ago

1974-75, I was a resident of that very same "cottage"! Miss Elsie Clark was my case manager back then. They should send them in up the Green Hill, or Nacelle.

Katty fae Darwin
3d ago

Inslee needs to give them more money to be be fully staffed. My brother was there for several months for stealing a car to joy ride. He is now a guard at Walla Walla. He joined the Army when he was 18 and he turned his life around.

The Suburban Times

Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

