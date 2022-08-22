As a mother, 8t sounds like these kids are trying to say something here and feel desperate enough to cause a ruckus to get attention to what they are dealing with. This place should have a deep look into, i have a feeling a lot more is going on here and the facility is trying to cover it up....
1974-75, I was a resident of that very same "cottage"! Miss Elsie Clark was my case manager back then. They should send them in up the Green Hill, or Nacelle.
Inslee needs to give them more money to be be fully staffed. My brother was there for several months for stealing a car to joy ride. He is now a guard at Walla Walla. He joined the Army when he was 18 and he turned his life around.
