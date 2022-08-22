Want to watch Friday’s high school football game? Don’t be duped by a scam livestream account

Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
cw14online.com
Week 2 Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 1 was fun and now we head into Week 2 of the high school football season. Like last week, Week 2 kicks off Thursday so with that in mind, let's look at this week's key games:. THURSDAY. Notre Dame (0-1) at #1 Bay Port (1-0):...
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Thursday highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port beat Notre Dame 24-3 and Oshkosh North thumped Green Bay Southwest 33-0 on Thursday night. Watch the highlights above.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Shipbuilders Football Team Boards the Badger Today
With its’ 2nd game of the season coming up Friday night in lower Michigan, the Manitowoc Lincoln varsity football team and its’ fans are leaving on the SS Badger car ferry this afternoon (August 24th). The Shipbuilders meet up with the Sailors of Mona Shores High School in...
The end of an era for Neenah football
This is the last season for Neenah’s current Rocket Stadium. The new stadium is under construction and will be ready by the 2023 school year.
23-year-old Tyler Luedtke buys Plymouth golf course
At 23, most young adults are just beginning their professional careers after college. But not Tyler Luedtke. He's taking a big leap, and bought a golf course for $1,590,000.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
wtaq.com
Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
spectrumnews1.com
Kimberly’s Steve Jones already developing winning formula in new career as motivational speaker
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis.— This was the day the separation became final. Even when you know it’s coming, and all the details have been finalized, and it’s been as harmonious as you hoped, it still kind of … sucks. “Honestly, I’m hurting a little bit,’’ said Steve...
WNCY
High-Speed Internet To All Of Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
WNCY
Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Hundreds of Amazon packages spilled in Manitowoc County crash
MANITOWOC — If you’re waiting for a Amazon package coming through the northeast Wisconsin, its route may end up being a little different than what you expected. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash Friday morning of a semi that temporarily closed the southbound lanes of I-43.
WBAY Green Bay
Overdoses, deaths at Grand Chute motel highlight a national trend reaching our area
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the man accused of providing drugs to two people who died from overdoses in Grand Chute over the weekend. Police found the victims during a routine patrol of a motel parking lot. Two other people in medical...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
Fallen hay bale seriously injures 9-year-old girl in Fond du Lac County
ThedaStar medical helicopter was requested to the scene and flew the juvenile female to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with serious injuries.
