Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa. The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 megabits per second upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by September 2nd.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO