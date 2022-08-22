ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just three days and a handful of classes in a building designed just for her level of expertise, Laura Brecht, agriculture teacher, already feels at home. “There’s lab tables, labs on both sides of the room, as well as two barn facilities, and a greenhouse...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks

ELDON, Iowa (KCCI) - In Eldon, in southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting four-day school weeks this semester. Starting in November, the district will only hold classes Tuesdays through Fridays. “We do have 30 minutes in our day built in, so we are really hoping to dive...
ELDON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Monticello, IA
Washington, IA
Education
City
Decorah, IA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Health
City
Williamsburg, IA
KCRG.com

Biden administration takes steps to preserve DACA

Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 4 hours ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids School District to hold public open houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting community open houses to give the public a chance to learn about the District’s facilities master plan and ask questions. The discussions will involve three in-person offerings and one virtual option:. Monday, August 29th, 4:00 -...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Anderson
KCRG.com

Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million

Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity

The Uvalde school board unanimously voted to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo. President Biden is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks. Updated: 1 hour...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Coping#Board Games#K12#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Washington Middle School
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue

Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses. Primary races with implications on national politics take shape. Updated: 4 hours ago. The current and former governor of Florida will go...
KCJJ

Johnson County encourages residents to review the State of Iowa Broadband Availability Map

Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa. The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 megabits per second upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by September 2nd.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
KCRG.com

Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most borrowers who still owe on their student loans will have that debt forgiven. President Biden made that announcement Wednesday afternoon, fulfilling a campaign promise leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Many people may have the question ‘so what now?’. ”This is just...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy