KCRG.com
Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just three days and a handful of classes in a building designed just for her level of expertise, Laura Brecht, agriculture teacher, already feels at home. “There’s lab tables, labs on both sides of the room, as well as two barn facilities, and a greenhouse...
KCRG.com
Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks
ELDON, Iowa (KCCI) - In Eldon, in southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting four-day school weeks this semester. Starting in November, the district will only hold classes Tuesdays through Fridays. “We do have 30 minutes in our day built in, so we are really hoping to dive...
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan
Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As many students returned to the classroom on Tuesday, safety concerns lingered for some parents following the Cedar Rapids school district’s cyber attack. For Washington High School students Zayvion Greenwood and Octavia Wright, they hardly notice a difference in their daily routine. “I heard...
KCRG.com
Biden administration takes steps to preserve DACA
KCRG.com
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School District to hold public open houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting community open houses to give the public a chance to learn about the District’s facilities master plan and ask questions. The discussions will involve three in-person offerings and one virtual option:. Monday, August 29th, 4:00 -...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
KCRG.com
Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations. In a Facebook post, the department said the financial loss from shutting down the collection services...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
KCRG.com
Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue
KCJJ
Johnson County encourages residents to review the State of Iowa Broadband Availability Map
Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa. The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 megabits per second upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by September 2nd.
KCRG.com
Work continues at Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library after fire, no reopening date set
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Public Library said it is still working on cleaning and making things safe for reopening after a fire in July. No official date for the library’s reopening has been announced yet, but library staff said the work continues daily. Previously, library staff...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history
KCRG.com
Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most borrowers who still owe on their student loans will have that debt forgiven. President Biden made that announcement Wednesday afternoon, fulfilling a campaign promise leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Many people may have the question ‘so what now?’. ”This is just...
