Twitter Lawyers Depart as Court Battle Over Musk Deal Looms (1)
Twitter Inc. has watched at least a half-dozen lawyers head for the door in the last two months as the social media company prepares for a courtroom showdown with billionaire Elon Musk. The departing lawyers handled duties in legal, human resources, and public policy. They include Lara Quint, Twitter’s former...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Nidec COO to Step Down, Leave Company - Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor company Nidec Corp Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki intends to step down from the position and leave the company, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The report comes as the company struggles to find a successor for its 77-year-old chairman and current chief executive officer,...
Carson Block Sues Ex-Researcher Over SEC Whistle-Blower Claims
Barnes is suing for half of a $14 million whistle-blower award. him for a share of a $14 million Securities and Exchange Commission whistle-blower award, calling Kevin Barnes’s claims “meritless” in his own lawsuit. The short seller on Thursday sued Barnes for defamation in federal court in...
ANALYSIS: Meta Suit Shows FTC Grappling With a Barn Door Problem
The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to stop Meta Platforms Inc. from acquiring virtual fitness company Within Unlimited Inc. seems like a long shot. It’s aimed at a broader problem, however, that antitrust enforcers will have to solve if they intend to keep platform markets open and innovative. The...
