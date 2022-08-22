Report: Jazz Want Four Unprotected First-Round Picks for Mitchell

New York is reportedly reluctant to give up that much draft capital in a deal that would also involve several players.

The Knicks have been the team most mentioned team regarding a potential trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell but a deal has yet to be done. According to the N ew York Post ’s Marc Berman , the reason for the stalemate in negotiations is because Utah wants four unprotected first-round draft picks.

According to The Athletic ’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones , New York’s latest proposal offered Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, cash, two unprotected first-round picks and three protected for a total of five in exchange for Mitchell. But Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are having trouble coming to an agreement since New York doesn’t want to give up that much draft capital.

New York is planning to acquire Mitchell and then use its remaining draft capital to land another core player, per the report. With a backcourt featuring Mitchell and now Jalen Brunson, the Knicks believe they’ll be a more attractive destination for a third star player. New York has four future first-round picks that, for the most part, are lottery protected.

This past season, Mitchell, 25, averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists a game. He also made his third All-Star appearance in a row.

