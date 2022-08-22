ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Jazz Want Four Unprotected First-Round Picks for Mitchell

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAj5U_0hR8GluL00

New York is reportedly reluctant to give up that much draft capital in a deal that would also involve several players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Knicks have been the team most mentioned team regarding a potential trade for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell but a deal has yet to be done. According to the N ew York Post ’s Marc Berman , the reason for the stalemate in negotiations is because Utah wants four unprotected first-round draft picks.

According to The Athletic ’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones , New York’s latest proposal offered Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, cash, two unprotected first-round picks and three protected for a total of five in exchange for Mitchell. But Jazz president Danny Ainge and Knicks president Leon Rose are having trouble coming to an agreement since New York doesn’t want to give up that much draft capital.

New York is planning to acquire Mitchell and then use its remaining draft capital to land another core player, per the report. With a backcourt featuring Mitchell and now Jalen Brunson, the Knicks believe they’ll be a more attractive destination for a third star player. New York has four future first-round picks that, for the most part, are lottery protected.

This past season, Mitchell, 25, averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists a game. He also made his third All-Star appearance in a row.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz

There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
City
New York City, NY
Local
Utah Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
City
Bryce Canyon, UT
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Utah Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
New York City, NY
Football
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Nba#American Football#Nba Coverage
NBA Analysis Network

This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant. Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest. FOX Sports...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

91K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy