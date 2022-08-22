Read full article on original website
Daily Local News
Car show at Morgantown Classic Auto Mall benefits Ukrainian refugees
Vehicles will fill the Classic Auto Mall in Morgantown for the Americans for Ukraine Classic Car Show & Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. Proceeds from the show will benefit Ukrainian refugees. “This show will be a once-in-a-lifetime, one-of-kind event that will feature many events including...
Daily Local News
APR Supply Co. recognizes vendors during annual buying show
APR Supply Co., a third-generation family-owned distributor of plumbing, HVAC, and hydronic supplies recently hosted its 20th annual Buying Show in Hershey — taking the opportunity to recognize some of its top partners. Headquartered in Lebanon, APR Supply Co. operates 38 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware —...
