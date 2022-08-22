ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HPD: Toddler injured in accidental shooting at NW Houston park

HOUSTON — A toddler was injured Thursday in what Houston police are calling an accidental shooting. It happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Stubner Airline Park on Veterans Memorial. Preliminary information is the toddler, who police said is either 1 or 2, was at the park with his dad...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents

HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man dies after crashing into tree on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died. Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

KHOU

