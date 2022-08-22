Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom Handy
Related
'Always in our care': Law enforcement show up to send off fallen officer's daughter to kindergarten
Eliza celebrated her 1st day of kindergarten backed by her dad's fellow officers and mounted patrol along with her brother Cooper who started 3rd grade.
Body found after man appeared to be mauled to death by dogs, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a suspected dog attack after a man’s body was found just feet away from his bicycle in the Channelview area early Friday morning. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the body was found at about 1 a.m. with multiple...
KHOU
HPD: Toddler injured in accidental shooting at NW Houston park
HOUSTON — A toddler was injured Thursday in what Houston police are calling an accidental shooting. It happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Stubner Airline Park on Veterans Memorial. Preliminary information is the toddler, who police said is either 1 or 2, was at the park with his dad...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
KHOU
Surveillance: HPD says this guy has robbed six drug stores since February
The heavyset suspect with multiple tattoos walks with a limp and sometimes uses a cane. Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February.
Click2Houston.com
Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents
HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
Chase suspect gets away after crashing into HPD squad car in west Houston
HOUSTON — A brief chase in west Houston led to a crash with an HPD patrol car early Friday and the suspect or suspects got away. At some point, the suspect rammed the squad car head-on. The officers weren't hurt but the force of the crash caused their vehicle...
RELATED PEOPLE
17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say
One of the teens accused of killing a 45-year-old woman earlier this month is also alleged to have killed a widower back in June.
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
$1M bonds for MS-13 gang members accused of killing woman, shooting accomplice during robbery
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A judge set bonds Thursday for two teens charged with capital murder after a woman was kidnapped, robbed and killed earlier this month in west Harris County. The accused killers are also accused of shooting an accomplice during an incident in the early morning of Aug. 10.
Click2Houston.com
FOUND SAFE: 10, 11-year-old siblings located after disappearing from NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 11-year-old and 10-year-old sister were both located after they were reported missing Wednesday evening, police say. According to Houston police, the older sister, Kamiah disappeared from the family’s residence on Tuesday evening. Her mother told the police she has a history of running away. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catalytic converter theft ring linked to shooting death of Harris County deputy
PEARLAND, Texas — Federal investigators have confirmed a massive catalytic converter theft ring busted in Pearland and Fresno Wednesday was linked to the shooting death of a Harris County deputy. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the five people arrested were fencing stolen property for the three guys charged with killing HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
KHOU
HPD: Suspect shot, killed by police after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her coworker
Houston police said the man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's co-worker in an attempt to talk to her. When she set up an exchange, police were there.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Texas child left alone in locked, hot school bus
A child in Spring, Texas woke up inside of a school bus. He was the only person on the bus and the doors were locked.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
cw39.com
Man dies after crashing into tree on Washington Avenue
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died. Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold...
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
KHOU
Houston, TX
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 4