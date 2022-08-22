Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Deputy Avery Snover has recently been designated the rank of K-9 Deputy after giving an in-depth presentation to the Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff Forrest Frazee as well as the other deputy’s with KCSO about the process and benefits of having a K-9 unit on the force and thus gaining the approval to move forward with acquiring a K-9 for the KCSO.

