Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Valley remembers former longtime high school basketball coach, player Dick Vidakovich
Family, friends and former players for longtime Roaring Fork Valley basketball coach Dick Vidakovich are taking some solace in knowing his recent death was following a day doing some of the things he loved most. Vidakovich, 67, died Aug. 12 when his vehicle went off a curve and down an...
Delta, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montrose High School football team will have a game with Delta High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KJCT8
Drier air to move back into the area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have stayed primarily dry throughout most of the day here in the Grand Valley. In our mountains, though, we continue to experience scattered thunderstorms and will taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. There is a chance that a brief scattered shower will pass over the Grand Valley, leading to midnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 60s, sitting under mostly cloudy skies for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions will start to dry out towards the early morning hours tomorrow.
KJCT8
Former Mesa County Deputy Testifies Against Tina Peters
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra on free concert
Musical director for the grand junction symphony orchestra, Charles Latshaw stops by the studio to talk about the upcoming musical season and the 30th annual Evening Under the Stars concert.
KJCT8
Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction Now Along the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction is now open for business!. Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction provides the opportunity for anyone to try their shaved ice experience. The truck is fully equipped with lights, music, flavor options and even has a scented spray to help draw customers in with a beach vibe smell.
nbc11news.com
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”. The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features...
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol reports over 14,000 calls this year reporting impaired driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it has received over 14,370 calls reporting impaired driving since January. “Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Columbine Park Victim Cause of Death Still Unknown
The investigation into the death of Grand Junction, Colorado resident Jimmie Reaves, 59, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office is now complete.
KJCT8
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
KJCT8
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
SWAT standoff results in two arrests
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff. Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
KJCT8
Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
KJCT8
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent. According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.
nbc11news.com
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
Passenger of Car Involved Accident Cause of Death
The investigation into the death of Austin, Colorado resident Jordan Turley, 25, has been finalized by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces new grant program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced they would distribute $1.3 million in funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). The program allows organizations that traditionally excluded certain youth to apply for financial support. Youth groups in communities of color, LGBTQ, native and indigenous, and the disabled, now have an opportunity to explore the outdoors.
Comments / 0