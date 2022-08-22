ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Drier air to move back into the area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have stayed primarily dry throughout most of the day here in the Grand Valley. In our mountains, though, we continue to experience scattered thunderstorms and will taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. There is a chance that a brief scattered shower will pass over the Grand Valley, leading to midnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 60s, sitting under mostly cloudy skies for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions will start to dry out towards the early morning hours tomorrow.
KJCT8

Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction Now Along the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction is now open for business!. Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction provides the opportunity for anyone to try their shaved ice experience. The truck is fully equipped with lights, music, flavor options and even has a scented spray to help draw customers in with a beach vibe smell.
nbc11news.com

New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”. The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features...
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol reports over 14,000 calls this year reporting impaired driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it has received over 14,370 calls reporting impaired driving since January. “Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
KJCT8

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
KJCT8

Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
KJCT8

SWAT standoff results in two arrests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has arrested two local men after a lengthy standoff. Carter Jennings, a 20-year-old Grand Junction resident, and Evan Stauter, an 18-year-old Clifton resident, were both arrested Thursday. Jennings was wanted for multiple warrants with bond set at $2,000. Stauter was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
KJCT8

Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent. According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.
nbc11news.com

Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces new grant program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced they would distribute $1.3 million in funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). The program allows organizations that traditionally excluded certain youth to apply for financial support. Youth groups in communities of color, LGBTQ, native and indigenous, and the disabled, now have an opportunity to explore the outdoors.
