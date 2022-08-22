ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

In-State Running Back Talks With Georgia Bulldogs On Daily Basis

ATHENS - As we all know, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs at running back for the 2023 class. Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and 5-star Richard Young are both headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Tide, so the Bulldogs need to look elsewhere to find their running back for next year’s class.
WJCL

Georgia Football Puts Ten On 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia placed 10 representatives on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, according to a league announcement Tuesday. The Bulldogs feature four players on the First Team and the SEC’s second-most representatives overall. Sophomore TE Brock Bowers, junior OT Warren McClendon, junior DL Jalen...
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor

North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
SUWANEE, GA
AL.com

Leroy shuts out Clarke County for 1st time since 1992

Bryston Dixon and the Leroy defense opened the season with a 13-0 victory over Class 2A second-ranked and defending champion Clarke County at Palmer Stadium. Georgia Southern commit Dixon led the Bears defense in turning away the Bulldogs four times inside the red zone and posting the first shutout victory since 1992.
LEROY, AL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

17-year-old shot near UGA college campus

ATHENS, Clarke County — A 17-year-old was shot in Downtown Athens on Thursday night, according to their police department. Officers said the teen was shot on the 300 block of Clayton Street, which is about a block from the UGA campus arches. It happened around 11 p.m, and At this time, there is very little information about what led up to the incident.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville

A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

ACC returns to "High" COVID-19 transmission level

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Athens-Clarke County is once again at a high transmission rate for COVID-19, up from a medium level of transmission last week for for several weeks before. That means that the county's mask mandate is automatically in force. Masks are required in...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Johnny’s Pizza reopens, Hendershot’s Double Punch Mondays and more

August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Johnny’s Pizza is holding its grand reopening on August 25-26. Thursday night will feature team trivia at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways of Georgia Theatre tickets, Creature Comforts goodies, University of Georgia football tickets and gift cards. Friday night is $4 pint night at 6:30 p.m. and giveaways include Atlanta Braves tickets, UGA football tickets, Terrapin Beer goodies and gift cards.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

August rains persist in Athens, NE Ga

After a June that was hotter than normal and a July that largely reverted to normal, August has, so far, been both cooler and wetter than normal for Athens and metro Atlanta. From Christina Edwards, WSB Radio... August 2022 has been unusually wet in Metro Atlanta, with only 5 of...
kwhi.com

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY

A Snellville, Georgia man was arrested early Friday morning after music was playing in a car too loudly. Brenham Police report that early Friday at 12:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was dispatched to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle playing music loudly. Officer Marburger located the vehicle and observed that it was filled with smoke and smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana when the window was rolled down. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and marijuana was located. Passenger, Jonathon Norman, 18 of Snellville, Georgia was found to be in possession of marijuana and took ownership of the marijuana found inside the vehicle. Norman was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
SNELLVILLE, GA

