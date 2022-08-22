ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Gillum named year-round head coach of Banana Ball World Tour team

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas announced Thursday that Tyler Gillum has signed to stay in Savannah as the year-round head coach of the Banana Ball World Tour team. Gillum had coached the Bananas collegiate team over the past five years, guiding the Bunch to two Petitt Cup Championships and named a two-time CPL Coach of the Year.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Liberty County-Bradwell Institute

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re doing our recruiting updates a little bit differently for high school football season! Every Friday, we broadcast a game in its entirety on the CW for our Game of the Week series. This time, it’s the annual Liberty County-Bradwell Institute showdown, which will air at 7:30 p.m. with Andrew Goldstein […]
WJCL

Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business

STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Eagles add non-conference games to future football schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. — Mark your calendars. Georgia Southern announced Wednesday the addition of Sam Houston and Charleston Southern to the Eagles' future non-conference football slate. The Eagles will host SHSU on Sept. 8, 2029, and CSU a week later, on Sept. 15, 2029. Georgia Southern will head to Texas...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Commissioner’s Cup returning to Liberty Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday marks the return of a big rivalry football game in Liberty County. It’s the return of the Commissioner’s Cup. The rivalry between Liberty County High and Bradwell Institute is back in full force this year. This Friday, fans are expected to flock to Olvey Field here in Hinesville where one team will take home the coveted Commissioner’s Cup.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chris Chumley named EGRMC Employee of the Month

Congratulations to the EGRMC June 2022 Employee of the Month, Chris Chumley. Chumley is an echo sonographer and has been part of the echo cardiac team at EGRMC for almost 11 years. Chris was nominated by his colleagues for his great attitude, dedication, responsiveness, and commitment to providing quality patient...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA

