WJCL
Gillum named year-round head coach of Banana Ball World Tour team
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas announced Thursday that Tyler Gillum has signed to stay in Savannah as the year-round head coach of the Banana Ball World Tour team. Gillum had coached the Bananas collegiate team over the past five years, guiding the Bunch to two Petitt Cup Championships and named a two-time CPL Coach of the Year.
Recruiting Spotlight: Liberty County-Bradwell Institute
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re doing our recruiting updates a little bit differently for high school football season! Every Friday, we broadcast a game in its entirety on the CW for our Game of the Week series. This time, it’s the annual Liberty County-Bradwell Institute showdown, which will air at 7:30 p.m. with Andrew Goldstein […]
WJCL
Savannah musician writes Championship Tribute Tune for Georgia Bulldogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It was a long wait, but for the first time since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs finished the season on top of the college football world. Now, as the Dawgs prepare to open their title defense, a Savannah musician has made a musical memento for Georgia football fans everywhere.
WJCL
Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business
STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
Savannah Bananas leaving college league for full-time antics
The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team.
Savannah Bananas to play Banana Ball year round, leave Coastal Plain League
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas announced Wednesday that they intend to exclusively play their special brand of baseball, Banana Ball, starting with the 2023 season. Up until this point, the Bananas had mixed their schedule between a spring exhibition season, where they largely played under their special Banana Ball rules, and a summer […]
WJCL
Eagles add non-conference games to future football schedule
STATESBORO, Ga. — Mark your calendars. Georgia Southern announced Wednesday the addition of Sam Houston and Charleston Southern to the Eagles' future non-conference football slate. The Eagles will host SHSU on Sept. 8, 2029, and CSU a week later, on Sept. 15, 2029. Georgia Southern will head to Texas...
wtoc.com
Commissioner’s Cup returning to Liberty Co.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday marks the return of a big rivalry football game in Liberty County. It’s the return of the Commissioner’s Cup. The rivalry between Liberty County High and Bradwell Institute is back in full force this year. This Friday, fans are expected to flock to Olvey Field here in Hinesville where one team will take home the coveted Commissioner’s Cup.
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 25
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball scores and highlights for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 4th-grader's 109 pound watermelon wins statewide contest
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia fourth-grader earned a sweet victory with her whopping watermelon she grew herself earlier this month. Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade member of Georgia 4-H from Appling County, grew a 109.5-pound watermelon from one tiny seed - winning her top prize at the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest on National Watermelon Day.
Statesboro’s Dylan Marlowe kicks off GS football season with a free concert
To help usher in another year of Eagle Football, the Georgia Southern Department of Athletics is offering a free concert featuring local country artist and hometown star Dylan Marlowe. “We are excited to welcome Dylan Marlowe back to his hometown to play a concert for Eagle Nation the night before...
Claxton, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Claxton. The Frederica Academy football team will have a game with Pinewood Christian Academy on August 25, 2022, 14:00:00. The Citizens Christian Academy football team will have a game with Pinewood Christian Academy on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season. Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air...
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Schools’ Educators Recognized for Excellence and Leadership
Many Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, the community, and the state. Members of the Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences have elected Kristen Rogers as their next president. Rogers, a teacher at Statesboro High School, serves as...
Rolling Monkey’s Garrett Clark becomes ‘Community Catalyst’
Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) has teamed up with one of its own clients to offer enhanced resources to the community through a Community Catalyst role. BIG is a place where innovators and entrepreneurs in southeast Georgia can gain skills and training to transform their businesses. Recently,...
Chris Chumley named EGRMC Employee of the Month
Congratulations to the EGRMC June 2022 Employee of the Month, Chris Chumley. Chumley is an echo sonographer and has been part of the echo cardiac team at EGRMC for almost 11 years. Chris was nominated by his colleagues for his great attitude, dedication, responsiveness, and commitment to providing quality patient...
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
