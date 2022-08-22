ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

KIMA TV

Checks being snatched from people's mailboxes in Yakima

In Yakima, people having their checks stolen is happening frequently. It's an issue that seems to be getting of worse. Thieves are seeing the red flag on mailboxes, and then stealing the check that's filled out to pay your bills. In fact, detectives say that there have been six reported...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

One person airlifted after box truck collides with hay truck near Connell; Ellensburg woman also injured

MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. THe Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "hay squeezer" head-on.
CONNELL, WA
KEPR

Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash

(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River

WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

POLICE: 20-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large

PASCO, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St, where they found the shooting victim. The man was transported to the hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County

A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Crews repair Richland light post where 3 died in suspected street racing crash

Overnight Monday, Richland crews worked to replace a traffic signal pole involved in a horrific February fatal collision. The utility pole at the corner of George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue was to be taken apart, repaired and reassembled before 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was damaged on Feb. 26 when...
nbcrightnow.com

Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

