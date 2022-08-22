Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima driver wasn’t paying attention to the road, rolled pickup
YAKIMA, Wash. — When dangerous accidents end without anyone being injured, law enforcement tends to use these instances as examples of how to prevent danger in the future. This was the case with a vehicle rollover in Yakima where miraculously, no one was hurt. According to the Yakima Police...
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials reported that 2 women traveling in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pick-up truck slammed them. The truck was reportedly spun into the canal. The Police at the scene declared that the passenger in the car died in the fatal crash. The driver...
KIMA TV
Checks being snatched from people's mailboxes in Yakima
In Yakima, people having their checks stolen is happening frequently. It's an issue that seems to be getting of worse. Thieves are seeing the red flag on mailboxes, and then stealing the check that's filled out to pay your bills. In fact, detectives say that there have been six reported...
ifiberone.com
One person airlifted after box truck collides with hay truck near Connell; Ellensburg woman also injured
MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. THe Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "hay squeezer" head-on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead after getting lost in water of Yakima River
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown. The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
KEPR
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash
(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River
WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
KIMA TV
POLICE: 20-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large
PASCO, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St, where they found the shooting victim. The man was transported to the hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.
75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn
The crash closed the Washington state highway for hours.
75-Year-Old Steven King Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chelan County (Chelan County, WA)
The Troopers stated that A Richland man attempted an illegal U-turn on State Route in Chelan County. The driver of Can-Am Spyder, 79-year-old Steven King crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading southbound on State Route 97 at MP 238. Troopers declared King dead at the scene. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
Kennewick apartment tenants linked to gang activity, arrested in their units
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives developed enough intel to deem a string of four shootings on the same block as gang-related, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old on Wednesday morning. As announced by the Kennewick Police Department, an August 19 shooting on the 1100-block of W...
2 Teenagers Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Burbank (Burbank, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a Pasco teen was detained after crashing a car while allegedly fleeing from the Washington State Patrol Troopers. A 16-year-old along with two other teens was travelling westbound on State Route 12, taking the exit to State Route 124. Troopers reported that the suspect...
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
kpq.com
Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County
A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying four suspects in Zillah corner store break-in
ZILLAH, Wash. - The Zillah Police Department is asking for information after the Cherry Patch was broken into and merchandise was stolen. The convenience store, located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road, was broken into around 12:40 a.m. on August 21. Four men are suspected of breaking...
Tri-City Herald
Crews repair Richland light post where 3 died in suspected street racing crash
Overnight Monday, Richland crews worked to replace a traffic signal pole involved in a horrific February fatal collision. The utility pole at the corner of George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue was to be taken apart, repaired and reassembled before 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was damaged on Feb. 26 when...
nbcrightnow.com
Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
Comments / 1