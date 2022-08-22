ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Metairie, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Superdome Trolling Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has done some renovations recently, and the venue decided to do a little trolling while revealing it. A graphic is going viral of a new "express escalator" sign at the Superdome. The graphic states that the new escalator is "28.3x faster than before" with this unique subtext:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

4-star LSU OL Emery Jones signs first major NIL deal

Emery Jones, the coveted On3 Consensus four-star interior offensive line recruit who was one of the top prospects in LSU’s 2022 recruiting class, has agreed to his first major NIL deal. Jones, who was ranked as the nation’s sixth-best interior offensive lineman and No. 100 overall, announced he’s agreed...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy