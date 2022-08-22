ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WRAL News

One person killed in Chapel Hill shooting

Chapel Hill, N.C. — One person died on Thursday night in a shooting in Chapel Hill. Police were called to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension around 11:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Police said the person died at UNC Hospitals. Additional information about the person's identity has not been released.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Hillsborough, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
WXII 12

Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
WRAL

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
GRAHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

