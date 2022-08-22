Read full article on original website
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) -- A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Missing Person, Carrboro Shooting, Covid and Football
In today’s news: a missing man in Chapel Hill, a shooting arrest in Carrboro, back-to-school COVID safety tips, and a UNC football preview.
One person killed in Chapel Hill shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — One person died on Thursday night in a shooting in Chapel Hill. Police were called to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension around 11:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Police said the person died at UNC Hospitals. Additional information about the person's identity has not been released.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This was family': Former Wake deputy coordinates a memorial ride in honor of slain officer
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The second brother charged in the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Alder Marin-Sotelo, and his sibling, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty. What You Need To...
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro police officer falsely accused of being involved in deadly shooting
Greensboro Police say an unnamed officer shot a 17-year-old they allege was driving a stolen vehicle. They say that the teen died on the scene.
WXII 12
Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
WRAL
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
Winston-Salem rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
cbs17
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Second man indicted for murder of Wake County deputy expected to appear in court Wednesday
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted a second man for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to a report from CBS affiliate WNCN. Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center...
Forsyth County inmate indicted as 2nd suspect murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in Forsyth County jail has been indicted in connection with the killing of a Wake County deputy, according to court records. K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, Wake County Sheriff […]
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
