FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett
Superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thusday, August 25th. She discusses back to school preparations, school safety, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Missing Person, Carrboro Shooting, Covid and Football
In today’s news: a missing man in Chapel Hill, a shooting arrest in Carrboro, back-to-school COVID safety tips, and a UNC football preview.
UNC Rex closing pediatric unit at hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.
newsoforange.com
Museum hires Mebane native as site manager
The Orange County Historical Museum recently named Catie Atkinson as Site Manager, a post that was last held by Tanya Day, who took a position with Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill. Atkinson is from Orange County, and was raised on the Orange County side of Mebane, attending Hillsborough Elementary, Gravely Hill Middle School, and Orange High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and her masters from Appalachian State University.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Kicking Off the Season with Jones Angell
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview Saturday’s Florida A&M game and the entire upcoming UNC football season.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Displaced Chatham Residents, Marching Band, and a Golf Comeback
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including Chatham County officials response to displaced residents, a look at the UNC Band, and golfer Ben Griffen makes a pro comeback. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: ‘HEARTcoming’ with CHCCS Superintendent Nyah Hamlett
Aaron chats with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett, who’s on a back-to-school tour of all 20 CHCCS schools.
Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Rosemary Parking Deck Delay, Back to School, and Pickleball
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 25th. She discussed the Rosemary St. parking deck construction, back to school, taking up pickleball, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
chapelboro.com
Founder of Prestigious UNC-Duke Scholarship Program Dies at 90
Julian Robertson, a billionaire hedge fund manager and the benefactor of a well-known scholarship program at Duke University and UNC, died on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Robertson told national media outlets the North Carolina native died in his New York home from “cardiac complications.” He was 90 years old.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
UNC Expert Shares COVID, Health Advice for Students, Teachers and Staff
The school year begins Monday for students in Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools and in Orange and Chatham counties. Meanwhile, the majority of North Carolina counties are considered at a high-level risk for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. Though COVID infection rates are not quite as bad as this...
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Back From Tour!
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph joins Aaron along with five members of the House Band: Asher Simon, Braedon Spacek, Connor Southerland, Phillip Webb, and Henry Pfeiffer. (Henry’s a School of Rock veteran, but he makes his debut on Live & Local here.) The band members talk about their recent East Coast summer tour, and David chats about upcoming events, including an end-of-season show this Sunday at Cats Cradle and the launch of new classes and programs in the fall.
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 23rd. She discussed many of the developments around the county, talked about residents who will be displaced by NCDOT’s VinFast upgrades, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Durham Public Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
chapelboro.com
‘I’ve Still Got It, Dad’: Former UNC Golfer Ben Griffin’s Comeback Reaches PGA Tour
It’s hard to follow the Chapel Hill golf scene without hearing the name Ben Griffin. The East Chapel Hill High alumnus played four years at UNC, helping to take a middling program to new heights (“We really weren’t good at all,” he said). Griffin achieved All-America status as a Tar Heel before graduating in 2018. He appeared to be on track to do big things on the PGA Tour.
