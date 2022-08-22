ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett

Superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thusday, August 25th. She discusses back to school preparations, school safety, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
newsoforange.com

Museum hires Mebane native as site manager

The Orange County Historical Museum recently named Catie Atkinson as Site Manager, a post that was last held by Tanya Day, who took a position with Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill. Atkinson is from Orange County, and was raised on the Orange County side of Mebane, attending Hillsborough Elementary, Gravely Hill Middle School, and Orange High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and her masters from Appalachian State University.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Founder of Prestigious UNC-Duke Scholarship Program Dies at 90

Julian Robertson, a billionaire hedge fund manager and the benefactor of a well-known scholarship program at Duke University and UNC, died on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Robertson told national media outlets the North Carolina native died in his New York home from “cardiac complications.” He was 90 years old.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Expert Shares COVID, Health Advice for Students, Teachers and Staff

The school year begins Monday for students in Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools and in Orange and Chatham counties. Meanwhile, the majority of North Carolina counties are considered at a high-level risk for community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. Though COVID infection rates are not quite as bad as this...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Back From Tour!

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph joins Aaron along with five members of the House Band: Asher Simon, Braedon Spacek, Connor Southerland, Phillip Webb, and Henry Pfeiffer. (Henry’s a School of Rock veteran, but he makes his debut on Live & Local here.) The band members talk about their recent East Coast summer tour, and David chats about upcoming events, including an end-of-season show this Sunday at Cats Cradle and the launch of new classes and programs in the fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 23rd. She discussed many of the developments around the county, talked about residents who will be displaced by NCDOT’s VinFast upgrades, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

‘I’ve Still Got It, Dad’: Former UNC Golfer Ben Griffin’s Comeback Reaches PGA Tour

It’s hard to follow the Chapel Hill golf scene without hearing the name Ben Griffin. The East Chapel Hill High alumnus played four years at UNC, helping to take a middling program to new heights (“We really weren’t good at all,” he said). Griffin achieved All-America status as a Tar Heel before graduating in 2018. He appeared to be on track to do big things on the PGA Tour.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

