It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph joins Aaron along with five members of the House Band: Asher Simon, Braedon Spacek, Connor Southerland, Phillip Webb, and Henry Pfeiffer. (Henry’s a School of Rock veteran, but he makes his debut on Live & Local here.) The band members talk about their recent East Coast summer tour, and David chats about upcoming events, including an end-of-season show this Sunday at Cats Cradle and the launch of new classes and programs in the fall.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO