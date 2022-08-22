ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to remove the home screen search button in iOS 16

You’ve been searching the contents of your iPhone by swiping down on your home screen for years, but Apple decided to switch things up. On iPhones with iOS 16 installed, Apple added a search button right on your home screen, saving you a swipe, but creating an eyesore and hiding your home screen indicator in the process. Thankfully, you can very easily turn it off for good.
The 6 best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 4

Since the original Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung has been paving the way for folding phones in the U.S. and abroad. The company has made a multitude of improvements year-over-year to the Fold series, from performance, cameras, and most importantly, durability. The refined Z Fold 4 carries that trend along, with a totally redesigned hinge mechanism.
Nike's new AR experience highlights archival styles

Nike celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and it’s honoring that milestone by looking at both the past and the future. The brand has partnered with global creative company Buck to bring a WebAR experience to 11 of its stores around the world, including those in New York City, Paris, and Shanghai. The project aims to highlight the spirit of DNA (Department of Nike Archives) and support the future of storytelling within the retail space.
Meta’s next big VR headset is officially coming in October

We’re only a few weeks away from Meta’s latest VR headset announcement. There’s still a lot shrouded in mystery, but Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that its next VR device would be coming out in October on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. That should line up with Meta’s annual Connect conference where we’re expecting to see what the company has been working on with its VR, AR, and metaverse departments.
Valve confirms we’re going to see a lot more Steam Deck in the future

Valve is sticking with the Steam Deck for the long term, according to a booklet the company created ahead of the launch of the Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Besides highlighting the success of Steam, Valve’s various hardware efforts, and the development of the Steam...
Sony’s pro controller finally gives us the customization we want

Sony is late to the party, but it’s finally releasing a pro controller. The company revealed its DualSense Edge wireless controller during the GamesCom trade show. Judging from the design, it’s exactly what PS5 players have been asking for. Sony is a few years behind the competition, since...
Zero10 and Crosby Studios are hosting an IRL digital fashion pop-up

Digital fashion is spreading to non-digital spaces. AR fashion platform Zero10 has partnered with Crosby Studios to reimagine its metaverse store, introducing a first-of-its-kind pop-up that bridges the physical and virtual retail experience through augmented reality. Located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the space features a five-piece virtual collection...
Twitter can play podcasts now, too

Twitter is redesigning the Spaces tab — the section of the app dedicated to Clubhouse-esque live audio conversations — with a new look that puts podcasts side by side with Spaces chats. The Spaces redesign test is currently being rolled out to a random group of English-speaking users...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 is new and (slightly) improved

In a year of incremental upgrades to both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 is receiving more or less the same treatment. In fact, if you own a Galaxy Watch 4, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between your model and the Galaxy Watch 5. They look almost exactly the same, and have almost all of the same features. None of that should be a problem — a smartwatch design doesn’t need to change every year — but Samsung also raised the price, from $199.99 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 to $279.99 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5.
Fitbit’s new smartwatches are all about helping you tame your stress

Everyone has their own way of dealing with stress, but it’s hard to deal if you don’t have information on what causes it. To that end, Fitbit announced its three refreshed wearables: the Inspire 3, the Versa 4, and the Sense 2, which come with new stress management features and an expanded library of workout modes.
Sony hikes PS5 price right as console shortage slows

Nothing is safe from inflation, not even the PlayStation 5. Just when it seemed like Sony was starting to get a grip on PS5 supply issues, it decides to raise the price of the console. Obviously, nobody likes having to pay more money, but Sony’s competitors will undoubtedly appreciate this...
LG's colorful air purifier doubles as a side table

LG’s latest smart home tech is a cute and quirky air-purifying table that blends right in with your furniture. LG’s new PuriCare Objet Aero Furniture collection “blurs the line between beautiful furniture and advanced air purifier,” the company said in a press release. Most air purifiers...
Arc'teryx updates its Mantis backpacks for the first time in 12 years

To create its next staple, outerwear brand Arc’teryx is looking toward the classics. The Canadian outdoor brand’s Mantis series backpacks have become a go-to for hikers and commuters alike, and now the Arc is upgrading the series for the first time since its 2010 release. The venerable backpack...
