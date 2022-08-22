Read full article on original website
Related
inputmag.com
How to remove the home screen search button in iOS 16
You’ve been searching the contents of your iPhone by swiping down on your home screen for years, but Apple decided to switch things up. On iPhones with iOS 16 installed, Apple added a search button right on your home screen, saving you a swipe, but creating an eyesore and hiding your home screen indicator in the process. Thankfully, you can very easily turn it off for good.
inputmag.com
The world's most expensive Apple Watch case is covered in over 400 diamonds
Some people don’t leave home without their Apple Watch. For those who use it even as an accessory to formal attire, Golden Concept is icing out the smartwatches with the world’s most expensive, blinged-out case. Known as the Diamond Edition, the case is milled from a solid block...
inputmag.com
The 6 best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 4
Since the original Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung has been paving the way for folding phones in the U.S. and abroad. The company has made a multitude of improvements year-over-year to the Fold series, from performance, cameras, and most importantly, durability. The refined Z Fold 4 carries that trend along, with a totally redesigned hinge mechanism.
inputmag.com
Nike's new AR experience highlights archival styles
Nike celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and it’s honoring that milestone by looking at both the past and the future. The brand has partnered with global creative company Buck to bring a WebAR experience to 11 of its stores around the world, including those in New York City, Paris, and Shanghai. The project aims to highlight the spirit of DNA (Department of Nike Archives) and support the future of storytelling within the retail space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inputmag.com
Apple’s expected iPhone 14 event is officially set for September 7
Apple is hosting its first fall event on September 7, the company announced today. Given the timing, and the rumors that leaked out in the lead up, odds are good it’ll have iPhone 14s, new Apple Watches, and final versions of watchOS 9 and iOS 16 in tow. The...
inputmag.com
Meta’s next big VR headset is officially coming in October
We’re only a few weeks away from Meta’s latest VR headset announcement. There’s still a lot shrouded in mystery, but Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that its next VR device would be coming out in October on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. That should line up with Meta’s annual Connect conference where we’re expecting to see what the company has been working on with its VR, AR, and metaverse departments.
inputmag.com
Valve confirms we’re going to see a lot more Steam Deck in the future
Valve is sticking with the Steam Deck for the long term, according to a booklet the company created ahead of the launch of the Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Besides highlighting the success of Steam, Valve’s various hardware efforts, and the development of the Steam...
inputmag.com
Sony’s pro controller finally gives us the customization we want
Sony is late to the party, but it’s finally releasing a pro controller. The company revealed its DualSense Edge wireless controller during the GamesCom trade show. Judging from the design, it’s exactly what PS5 players have been asking for. Sony is a few years behind the competition, since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inputmag.com
Zero10 and Crosby Studios are hosting an IRL digital fashion pop-up
Digital fashion is spreading to non-digital spaces. AR fashion platform Zero10 has partnered with Crosby Studios to reimagine its metaverse store, introducing a first-of-its-kind pop-up that bridges the physical and virtual retail experience through augmented reality. Located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the space features a five-piece virtual collection...
inputmag.com
Twitter can play podcasts now, too
Twitter is redesigning the Spaces tab — the section of the app dedicated to Clubhouse-esque live audio conversations — with a new look that puts podcasts side by side with Spaces chats. The Spaces redesign test is currently being rolled out to a random group of English-speaking users...
inputmag.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 is new and (slightly) improved
In a year of incremental upgrades to both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 is receiving more or less the same treatment. In fact, if you own a Galaxy Watch 4, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between your model and the Galaxy Watch 5. They look almost exactly the same, and have almost all of the same features. None of that should be a problem — a smartwatch design doesn’t need to change every year — but Samsung also raised the price, from $199.99 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 to $279.99 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5.
inputmag.com
Fitbit’s new smartwatches are all about helping you tame your stress
Everyone has their own way of dealing with stress, but it’s hard to deal if you don’t have information on what causes it. To that end, Fitbit announced its three refreshed wearables: the Inspire 3, the Versa 4, and the Sense 2, which come with new stress management features and an expanded library of workout modes.
inputmag.com
Sony hikes PS5 price right as console shortage slows
Nothing is safe from inflation, not even the PlayStation 5. Just when it seemed like Sony was starting to get a grip on PS5 supply issues, it decides to raise the price of the console. Obviously, nobody likes having to pay more money, but Sony’s competitors will undoubtedly appreciate this...
inputmag.com
LG's colorful air purifier doubles as a side table
LG’s latest smart home tech is a cute and quirky air-purifying table that blends right in with your furniture. LG’s new PuriCare Objet Aero Furniture collection “blurs the line between beautiful furniture and advanced air purifier,” the company said in a press release. Most air purifiers...
inputmag.com
Arc'teryx updates its Mantis backpacks for the first time in 12 years
To create its next staple, outerwear brand Arc’teryx is looking toward the classics. The Canadian outdoor brand’s Mantis series backpacks have become a go-to for hikers and commuters alike, and now the Arc is upgrading the series for the first time since its 2010 release. The venerable backpack...
Comments / 0