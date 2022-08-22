ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC correction officer indicted for fatal shooting of teen in the Bronx

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUBpY_0hR8FVhO00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New York City correction officer was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges Monday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the Bronx last month, the state attorney general's office announced.

Prosecutors said that Dion Middleton, 45, is alleged to have shot at a car near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue just after 1 a.m. on July 21, in which Raymond Chaluisant was a passenger, killing him.

Middleton, who was off-duty at the time, then left the scene and reported to work later that morning, where he was arrested by the NYPD.

The office, which investigates any incident in which law enforcement, including corrections officers, may have killed someone, charged Middleton with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree manslaughter. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 25 years to life.

The teen was shooting an "Orbeez" water-pellet gun out of a car window when he allegedly hit Middleton, who then shot and killed him, police have said.

The toys, which have gone viral on TikTok, resemble military-style weapons but shoot gel pellets instead of bullets and are often brightly colored, the Gothamist reported.

The correction officer "thought he was hit by a real gun, then returned fire at the car with his gun," an NYPD department spokesperson told NY1 on July 22. Since the shooting, the department has tweeted to remind the public that "bead blasters" are illegal in the city.

Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, the union that represents Middleton, said in a statement on July 22 that Middleton fired a single shot after feeling something hit him in the back. He said the officer "felt his life was in immediate danger."

Boscio said toy guns that don’t look like toys "remain an ongoing threat to public safety." He added, "We will provide Officer Middleton with the best possible representation to ensure that his legal rights are protected."

Bronx Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey Zimmerman set bail at $1 million bond or $500,000 cash, the office said. The 45-year-old will also have to wear an ankle monitor if he makes bail.

Middleton is due back in court on Nov. 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
bronx.com

Aris Wimbush, 38, Murdered

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2130 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of 3073 Park Avenue (Morrisania Air Rights NYCHA Development), within the confines of the 44th Precinct / Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male,...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Corrections Officers#Murder#Guns#Violent Crime#Tiktok
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Cop remains in critical

The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3 arrested after allegedly fleeing fatal crash by Yankee Stadium

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three men were charged early Friday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash near Yankee Stadium, abandoning a BMW carrying a dozen stolen catalytic converters, according to police. Carlos Hernandez, Edwin Amparo, and Atahualda Rodriguez surrendered to police on Thursday, hours after allegedly running a red light […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

73-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A Bronx woman was waiting for a ride to go vote in Tuesday's primary when she was hit by a stray bullet in the Belmont section. Police are now looking for two suspects. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim and bystanders who came to her aid. "It was a hail of bullets ... I took my shirt off, wrapped it around her leg," a good Samaritan named Clyde said. He said he heard shots just after 4 p.m. Tuesday and saw a 73-year-old woman, who was sitting in front of her building on Garden Street between 7th and 8th Streets,...
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy