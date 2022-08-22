2 men impersonate police officers to handcuff victims in BX apartment, steal $24K

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for two men who posed at police officers to gain entry to a Bronx apartment and rob its tenants.

On May 6 around 6:10 p.m., the two suspects went to the building in the area of East 165th Street and Grand Concourse in Concourse Village, officials said.

The men took out guns and showed a phony warrant before handcuffing the victims. The duo then stole about $24,000 from the tenants, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).