ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 men impersonate police officers to handcuff victims in BX apartment, steal $24K

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB6Bl_0hR8FUof00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for two men who posed at police officers to gain entry to a Bronx apartment and rob its tenants.

On May 6 around 6:10 p.m., the two suspects went to the building in the area of East 165th Street and Grand Concourse in Concourse Village, officials said.

The men took out guns and showed a phony warrant before handcuffing the victims. The duo then stole about $24,000 from the tenants, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: 3 in custody in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in the Bronx turned themselves in and are now facing charges. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near River Avenue and 161st Street right in front of Yankee Stadium.Police said the suspects ran a red light and slammed into an SUV, driven by 69-year-old Cathy Garcia. "Terrible boom, it was like a tremendous noise," witness Nelson Arroyo told CBS2. "I came right after, they were taking the people to the hospital." Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspects fled on foot.Police later found at least...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Suspects violently rob man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#24k#Crime Stoppers#Guns#Bx#Grand Concourse
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

3 arrested after allegedly fleeing fatal crash by Yankee Stadium

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three men were charged early Friday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash near Yankee Stadium, abandoning a BMW carrying a dozen stolen catalytic converters, according to police. Carlos Hernandez, Edwin Amparo, and Atahualda Rodriguez surrendered to police on Thursday, hours after allegedly running a red light […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Cop remains in critical

The NYPD has released more security camera video of the men that investigators believe robbed and beat an off-duty cop on a street in the Bronx. The cop is in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy