NC couple charged after baby found buried in yard, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said.

Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday and were ordered held without bond. They will be appointed public defenders.

Erwin has a population of about 4,500 people and is located about 42 miles south of Raleigh.

Police received a report Friday night that a baby had died and the death wasn’t reported, Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson said.

“I think this person just finally got to the point to where their conscience got to him and they decided they needed to talk about it and tell someone and that’s how we initially got the report,” Johnson said.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and with the help of a cadaver dog, they found the infant in the backyard. The death doesn’t appear to be accidental, but investigators are awaiting an autopsy for the cause of death, police said.

The baby was a newborn at the time of death and has been dead for several months, Johnson said.

