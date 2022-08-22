Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
Autopsy: Missing woman found dead on James Island was murdered
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The results of an autopsy into the death of a missing woman found dead near James Island one week ago confirm that she was murdered. According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Megan Rich was shot to death. Rich's body was found in the waterway...
live5news.com
Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
Man in custody after hours-long standoff on Johns Island
UPDATE 4:55PM: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is now in custody following an hours-long standoff on Johns Island. — UPDATE 4:30PM: Charleston County deputies said they are continuing efforts to make contact with the subject Friday afternoon. A reverse 911 call was sent out urging area residents to remain inside their homes. […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Kidnapped Hanahan girl found safe by federal authorities; Father still at large
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update, 4:15 p.m., Thursday, August 25. Hanahan Police are now classifying the case as a "custodial kidnapping." Hanahan PD says Christopher Constine, Lillian's father, did have custody. Police did not say if the father had been located. ______________________________. Update, 10:05 a.m., Thursday, August 25. Hanahan...
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
abcnews4.com
First responders escort Charleston Co. girl who lost brother to King Street candy shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing a smile to the face of someone who is in pain is a priceless feeling. And you know what else is priceless? Going on a shopping spree at a candy store!. Earlier this month, a young girl from Charleston County unexpectedly lost her...
Family seeking answers after woman killed in crash with NCPD officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided […]
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
abcnews4.com
2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County man, 31, killed in hit-&-run near Meggett
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Tuesday night, August 23, on Highway 165 in the Meggett area. Brandon Hardwick, 31, of Meggett, died on location from blunt force injuries he suffered when he was...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police officer injured in crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was taken to hospital following a crash. The officer, who has not been named, was off duty but going to an “off duty assignment” when the crash occurred, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
abcnews4.com
Suspect in 2020 murder of CofC Provost's husband identified after turning 18
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One of the teens charged in the 2020 shooting death of 63-year-old Tom DiLorenzo has now been identified. Travis Wilson turned 18, which triggered his transfer to an adult facility and the release of his name. Back in July 2020 DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne...
Comments / 0