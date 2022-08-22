Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Related
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Killed in Fayette County Crash
Fayette – A 21-year-old woman died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash yesterday, and one person is in serious condition. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at the intersection of 729/435 across from the Medical Helicopter pad around 5:30 pm. A Mazda CX-30 was...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
sciotopost.com
Update: 82-Year-Old Pickaway County Woman Dies in Water Crash
Circleville – A 82-year-old woman was found deceased after a missing person report. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s department at 6:31 AM his deputies took a report of a missing person. The reporter reported that their mother, Mary J. Doddroe, 82 years old, went to Circleville yesterday August 22, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSHP: 21-year-old woman dies after crash in Jasper Twp.
JASPER TOWNSHIP — One woman died, and another was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at the intersection of state Route 729 and state Route 435 around 5:36 p.m. Preliminary investigations showed that a...
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Adams County crash
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
1 dead, firefighter taken to hospital after Sidney fire
Fire crews were advised that there was at least one person trapped inside the home. Sidney Fire said that crews were able to locate the occupant, however, they were determined to be dead.
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Motorcycle VS Truck Crash in Ross County
Ross – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a truck vs Motorcycle crash with at least one person injured. According to early reports the crash happened around 1 pm on Thursday in the area of 101 South Quarry street. A truck and a motorcycle have collided in the street and one person is injured.
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man arrested for making gun threats toward Ross Co. Community Action
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested this week after authorities say he made threats against Ross County Community. Reports say 44-year-old Michael Cydrus called a local recovery center and stated he had a .357 caliber handgun and was heading to Community Action. Police say Cydrus was found...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fatal Three Car Crash in Fayette County
Fayette – Emergency squads are at the scene of a serious crash that has one person deceased and one person in serious condition. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday in the area of old 35 just outside of Washington Court House in the area of the Medflight terminal (435/729)
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
Comments / 0