ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman arrested after 11 dogs in her care found dead in 3 California homes

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWfSV_0hR8ETtj00

Police: Woman arrested after 11 dogs in her care found dead in 3 California homes Investigators learned that a woman was allegedly running an unlicensed operation of an animal boarding and training business. (NCD)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Monday after 11 dogs that were in her care were found dead in three homes in California.

According to The Associated Press, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for alleged felony animal abuse.

Bakersfield Police Department along with animal control began investigating after 10 dogs were found in closed kennels at an abandoned home in Bakersfield on August 11, the AP said.

Police obtained search warrants that were served at three houses, and 29 living dogs were found with different levels of neglect plus three living cats. According to the AP, a total of 11 dead dogs were found at the three houses.

Investigators learned that a woman was allegedly operating an unlicensed animal boarding and training business that had led to the various levels of neglect that the officers found, according to the AP.

Some of the dead and living animals had been microchipped. According to the AP, police are working to locate the owners and notify them.

The woman is facing 11 counts of felony animal abuse, according to the AP. Her identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road

Friends and family are mourning the loss of beloved local Californian musician Larry Petree and his wife of more than 60 years, Betty. The couple was found dead on Sunday, Aug. 21 on a desert road in California after their car seemingly broke down in the Mojave desert. Petree, 88, played pedal steel guitar and performed with local bands including The Soda Crackers.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman facing felony animal cruelty charges lived abusive childhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Locked in cages, fed coins and insulin-laced milk, that’s how Annie Schreiber, the woman who allegedly ran an unlicensed pet boarding business where dozens of animals faced negligence’s, described her childhood in a 2019 episode of ‘Dr.Phil.’ “Everything I know I learned through court documents,” Schreiber said in the clip. “Shauna […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 25, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender who frequents the downtown Bakersfield area off the streets. Marshals are looking for Henry Holland, 65. He has a criminal history that includes rape with force and battery on a peace officer. Holland is transient...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Jewelry for gas? SCAM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP Bakersfield is warning drivers about a scam that has recently popped up in Bakersfield. Officers say they have received numerous calls from drivers saying that they have been waved down by somebody on the freeway. They say that a person will step in front...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Inmate called associate, used pepper ball powder to escape: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Lerdo Jail in custody on charges including attempted murder planned an escape earlier this month by using another inmate’s PIN to call an associate on the outside, according to a court filing. A probable cause declaration says Marcos Rosales told the associate to meet him Aug. 9 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Garage catches fire at Central Bakersfield home

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield City firefighters were called to a home on C Street for a garage fire Thursday morning around 6:14 A.M. Crews told Eyewitness News that no one was injured during the fire and the cause is unknown. The fire did not spread to the main structure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy