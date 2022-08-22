ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Ford cutting 3,000 jobs in bid to control costs ahead of EV shift

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCo23_0hR8DOh700

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. confirmed Monday that it’s trimming its global workforce by 3,000 positions in a bid to lower costs as it eyes a long-range transition to electric vehicles.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the cuts primarily target white-collar and contract employees in the United States, Canada and India. The lion’s share of the layoffs, or roughly 2,000 positions, target salaried positions at the company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, while the balance represents contract positions with outside agencies, Ford stated.

The automaker began notifying workers of the reductions on Monday, a company spokesman confirmed.

“Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century,” a message to employees, attributed to CEO Jim Farley and Executive Chairman Bill Ford, read.

“It requires focus, clarity and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors,” the message continued.

According to CNBC, Ford’s cost-cutting measures are the latest in a series of efforts by high-profile companies to reduce expenses and payrolls “amid fears of a potential recession or economic softening, with inflation hovering near a 40-year high.”

In turn, the cuts come less than a month after Farley told analysts that “we absolutely have too many people in certain places, no doubt about it,” the network reported.

The layoffs are effective Sept. 1, a spokesman confirmed to the Journal.

According to CNBC, Ford employs about 31,000 salaried workers across North America. By the close of 2021, the automaker counted nearly 187,000 global employees, nearly 49% of whom work in the U.S.

Since Farley took the reins in October 2020, Ford has launched a companywide reorganization, called Ford+, that includes plans to cut $3 billion in structural costs by 2026, while investing billions to expand its electric and commercial vehicle businesses, the network reported.

According to the Journal, Farley has stated publicly that his goal is to reach a 10% pretax profit margin by 2026, compared with the 7.3% reported in 2021.

“We worked differently than in the past, examining each team’s shifting work statement connected to our Ford+ plan. We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business,” the message to employees stated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”

The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
Deadline

Markets, Media Stocks Swoon On Fed Chief’s Hawkish Interest Rate Stance; Dow Sheds 1,000 Points

Showbiz shares followed broader market lower Friday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank will continue aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation. “Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance,” Powell said at a keynote speech today at the central bank’s annual economic summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy. Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone,” he said. But, “Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining...
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy