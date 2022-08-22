Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?
Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
NEWSBTC
Majority Of Ethereum Investors Maintain Profitability Despite Decline Below $1,700
Profitability in digital assets such as Ethereum is important to investors in the space. With the decline following the bull market, a good number of ETH investors have seen the profitability of their holdings decline significantly. It had fallen below 50% when the price of ETH had broken below $1,000 last month. However, with the recovery at the beginning of August, Ethereum had rallied as high as $2,000, and now the majority are back in profit.
NEWSBTC
Cosmos ATOM Breaks Above Key Resistance – Eyes $16
Cosmos (ATOM) ranged in a wedge against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the $12 key resistance. The price of Cosmos ATOM has shown bullish strength as the price breaks above resistance after ranging for days. (Data from Binance) Cosmos ATOM Price Analysis On The Weekly...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
Ethereum ETH price regained its bullish trend against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the key resistance ahead of “The Merge.” ETH price saw a rejection to a region of $1,500 recently as it could not hold its bullish trendline acting as support. (Data from Binance)
RELATED PEOPLE
NEWSBTC
Thinking to Buy Bitcoin? New Cryptocurrency Battle Infinity Lists on PancakeSwap and is Better Alternative
Bitcoin may be the biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market cap, but are there better alternatives that can produce even bigger gains?. Some of the best ICOs have provided massive returns for investors, and IBAT is getting ready for its listing on PancakeSwap (its IDO). Is it a Good Time...
NEWSBTC
These Cryptocurrencies Might Be Poised For A 100% Rise: Immunicorn, Cardano, and Chiliz
In the world of cryptocurrency, everyone wants to gain heavily. While gaining is totally dependent on purchasing the right coin, it’s actually very different to indeed purchasing the right coin. There are lots of crypto projects out there that can help you double your revenue in a very short...
NEWSBTC
Memecoins are Rallying – New Projects Not to Miss Set to Make Huge Gains
Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and others have enjoyed huge popularity, hype and attention in the last 18 months amid stories of people turning small investments into mega gains and the huge popularity of meme culture. Although meme coins have enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Will Powell’s Friday Speech Send Bitcoin Soaring? Daily TA August 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the the impact an upcoming speech from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell could have on Bitcoin price action. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 25, 2022. The US...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Movement Thwarted By Sellers, What’s Next On Chart?
Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement. If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Powell Versus Bitcoin Price Log Curve | Daily TA August 26, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin logarithmic growth curve, the Power Law Corridor, and the 200/100/50-week moving averages. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 26, 2022. US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Falls To $0.34, Will Bulls Defend Support Of $0.33?
XRP Price was constantly consolidating on its four hour chart. The bulls have faded out from the market but are consistently trying to protect price from falling below the immediate support level. Despite the 1.5% appreciation over the last 24 hours, XRP price doesn’t seem to be out of the woods yet.
NEWSBTC
Study Shows Crypto Trading Is Dominated By US Traffic, See Who Ranks Next
The crypto market has seen minor gains over today’s trading session as major cryptocurrencies are positioned just above critical resistance levels. If the bulls can make a fresh push, Bitcoin and Ethereum might revisit higher levels and open the gate for further gains across the sector. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Stakenomics, Bitcoin, and STEPN: These 3 Will Give You Warmth During This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter is in full force and has taken its toll on the cryptocurrency market. The value of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other coins has plummeted, leaving investors anxious about where to go from here. However, there may be hope for a rebound as Stakenomics (STAK) looks to make its debut. STAK is a unique coin that uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to ensure secure and efficient transactions. With a sound underlying technology and an experienced team backing it up, STAK could be the answer investors want. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new coin!
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Watch: BTC Facing Renewed Challenge To Keep Price Above $20,000
Bitcoin price recently completed a two-month surge that resulted in a price increase to over $25,000; consequently, investors are now concentrating on the cryptocurrency’s next target price. Bitcoin price spikes to over $25,000 following a two-month surge. Bitcoin now looking bearish; struggling to keep its price above $20,000. BTC...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Rally Stopped Short Ahead Of Reaching Full-Blown Greed
Data shows the crypto market sentiment almost entered into the greed territory before the latest rally came to an end. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Shows Investors Are Fearful Right Now. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market sentiment is currently just floating above the extreme...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Remains Vulnerable To Print New Low Below $1,500
Ethereum is struggling to clear the $1,650 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of more downsides below the $1,500 support. Ethereum attempted to clear the $1,650 resistance but failed. The price is now trading below $1,630 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
Comments / 0