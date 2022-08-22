Moon Area School District investigating ‘cyber incident’ disrupting computer systems

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local school district is working to investigate and resolve a disruptive cyber “incident” impacting operations just days before the start of the school year.

In a letter sent home to families, Moon Area School District Superintendent Barry J. Balaski writes in part: “We recently began experiencing a cyber incident that has encrypted some of our systems, resulting in a disruption to certain computer systems and operations. We are working diligently with third-party specialists and government authorities to investigate the source of this disruption, confirm its impact on our systems, and restore full functionality to our environment and operations as soon as possible.”

The issue is not expected to delay the start of the school year, according to a district spokesperson. Students are set to return this Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Online access will be limited while students are on campus. A statement from the district says families “should be able to access Moon online programs from home.”

One local parent we spoke with on Monday stated that her child was not able to access “Skyward,” the district’s online portal, from home.

She and other parents said they’re remaining optimistic.

“As long as the teachers are here and they have their books and paper and pens, we’ll get through it just fine!”

The news comes as Channel 11 has been reporting on a rise in cybercrimes locally.

Balaski’s letter to families concluded by stating:

“Please be aware this situation is still being investigated. As more information is known, we will share it with you. We appreciate your patience and flexibility during this time.”

