Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.
fox10phoenix.com

$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop

PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
12 News

Woman killed in Phoenix shooting, another injured

PHOENIX — Two women were shot Thursday night in central Phoenix, leaving one of them dead and the other in the hospital. The Phoenix Police Department say the women sustained gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of East Adams Street at about 9:30 p.m. One woman was treated for...
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
AZFamily

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
fox10phoenix.com

Confrontation in south Phoenix ends with deadly shooting

PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed in south Phoenix on Wednesday night, and police say the suspected shooter is the one who made the 911 call. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. Officers found the body of 52-year-old Jesus...
12 News

Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
International Business Times

Woman Hits Convenience Store Employee In Face With Brick During Robbery [Video]

A woman has been caught on camera launching a brazen attack on a staff member while robbing an Arizona convenience store. The Phoenix Police Department is currently on the lookout for the woman and released footage of the incident for tips that could lead to her arrest. The incident took...
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
12 News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
12 News

Valley sisters still missing one month later

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said. The incident happened before 7:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said. The person involved in the shooting left the area before police arrived, but...
12 News

12 News

