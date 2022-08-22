Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers developing eyedrops to treat cataracts
Many years ago, I began my Ph.D. with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts—not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my Ph.D. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true. Cataracts are...
MedicalXpress
MRI of inner ear used for evaluation of Ménière disease
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) assessment of endolymphatic hydrops can help in the evaluation of Ménière disease (MD), according to a study published online July 25 in Frontiers in Neurology. Seung Cheol Han, from Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues assessed 123 patients with...
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
MedicalXpress
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
MedicalXpress
Statins may be used to treat primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) associated with lower ABCA1 expression
Glaucoma is an irreversible blinding eye disease characterized by progressive ganglion cell death. To date, IOP control has been almost the only clinical option for the treatment of POAG. However, visual field damage continues to progress after lowering IOP in most patients, suggesting the existence of more complex pathogenic mechanisms in glaucoma.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of a defective SIGIRR-dependent anti-inflammatory pathway in cystic fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-threatening genetic disorder, marked by recurrent infections resulting in chronic lung inflammation. Unfortunately, the mechanisms underlying this inflammation are not fully elucidated. In this study, researchers from Japan found that a defect in the single immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor (IL-1R)-related molecule (SIGIRR) gene led to the suppression of an anti-inflammatory pathway in the lung epithelial cells of patients with CF. This finding can support the development of novel drugs against this disease.
MedicalXpress
Natural mechanism causes 50-fold increase in T-cell activation sensitivity
While immunotherapy has been a huge step forward in the treatment of some cancers and autoimmune diseases, there are many patients for whom this type of therapy does not work. Researchers from La Trobe University, Monash University and QUT have discovered a way to "rev up" T cells, potentially increasing the scope and success of T cell-based immunotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Neprilysin inhibition does not affect cognitive function in patients with heart failure
Sacubitril/valsartan does not change cognitive function, compared with valsartan, in patients with heart failure and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022. It is estimated that 30–80% of patients with heart failure exhibit some degree...
MedicalXpress
Tendon tissue plus parathyroid hormone reproduces a normal meniscus
The knee meniscus is an important tissue that protects the joint; if the meniscus is damaged—by sports injury or aging—it often does not heal on its own. There are two surgical methods for treating a torn meniscus: repair with a suture and graft or removal. Because removing the...
MedicalXpress
Benefits of new COVID-19 booster targeting variants outweigh any potential risks, experts say
The benefits of a new COVID-19 booster that targets omicron variants far outweigh the possible risks, experts say. A new COVID-19 booster could be available as soon as September thanks to a fast-tracked process that has some scientists questioning its safety. But some Northeastern health science experts say pre-existing knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines should quell any concerns, and that potential risks are vastly outweighed by the rewards of getting a new booster out before the virus has had time to mutate further.
MedicalXpress
When can we be bothered to help others? Scientists pinpoint brain region responsible for this behavior
An area of the brain specifically involved in putting in effort to help others out has been pinpointed by scientists at the University of Birmingham and University of Oxford. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behavior—choices people make that help others—takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself.
MedicalXpress
Evening dosing of blood pressure medication not better than morning dosing
A pragmatic randomized trial in more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure followed for over five years has concluded that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected by whether antihypertensive medications are taken in the morning or evening. The late breaking research is presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022 and contradicts previous findings that suggested a very large cardiovascular benefit of night-time dosing.
MedicalXpress
Algorithm may predict the onset of seizure clusters
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have developed a method to predict when patients with seizure disorders such as epilepsy might be at risk for a cluster of seizures. Seizure clusters are seizures that occur in rapid succession over several hours or days and are linked to an increase in hospitalization and sudden death.
MedicalXpress
Differences found in how doctors, caregivers and patients report side effects of cancer therapy
A recent study reveals differences in how symptom toxicity is reported for children receiving cancer treatment in clinical trials. Doctors often underestimate or miss a child's symptoms, while caregivers tend to overestimate symptoms. Children's Hospital Los Angeles was one of nine hospitals that participated in the study. David R. Freyer,...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
MedicalXpress
Heavy smoking and smoke inhalation may worsen impact of heart attacks
The risk of death or poor prognosis after a heart attack is more than 20-fold higher in smokers with exhaled carbon monoxide levels above 13 ppm, indicating heavy smoking and inhalation of smoke. That's the finding of late-breaking research presented at ESC Congress 2022. "The amount of carbon monoxide in...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary hypertension guidelines call for earlier diagnosis
Earlier detection of pulmonary hypertension in the community and expedited referral of high-risk or complex patients are recommended in the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, published online today in the European Heart Journal and the European Respiratory Journal.
MedicalXpress
Psychotic symptoms in children may have a genetic cause
A 6-year-old boy began hearing voices coming from the walls and the school intercom telling him to hurt himself and others. He saw ghosts, aliens in trees, and colored footprints. Joseph Gonzalez-Heydrich, MD, a psychiatrist at Boston Children's Hospital, put him on antipsychotic medications and the frightening hallucinations stopped. Another child, at age 4, had hallucinations with monsters, a big black wolf, spiders, and a man with blood on his face.
MedicalXpress
Statins recommended for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease in adults
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that people aged 40 to 75 years at high risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) should receive statins. This finding forms the basis of a final recommendation statement published in the Aug. 23/30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Roger...
