Bowie, MD

bsubulldogs.com

Softball to Host Interest Meeting Aug. 31, Tryouts Slated for Sept. 3

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University students interested in trying out for the NCAA Division II softball team may participate in an interest meeting on Wednesday August 31 and the actual tryout scheduled for 12 noon on Saturday, September 3 at the BSU Softball Field. The interest meeting is...
BOWIE, MD
bsubulldogs.com

Pryor Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University redshirt senior defensive lineman Joshua Pryor was named on Wednesday to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List. The 74th annual game is scheduled to take place February 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. Game time is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.
BOWIE, MD
parentherald.com

Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation

An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
OCEAN CITY, MD
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three injured in triple shooting Thursday night

Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in East Baltimore Thursday night. Officers said they found a man and woman shot on Kenwood avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There's no word on a suspect...
BALTIMORE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in Baltimore area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston Globe

Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.

Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore

Several are injured after a violent night in Baltimore saw multiple shootings throughout the city, Baltimore Police say. A 29-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of Gay Street around 11:35 p.m., on Monday Aug. 22. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what...

