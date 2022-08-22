HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile our fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

