gadsdenmessenger.com
Local massage therapists build legacy of healing
Pictured above is Mary Benn’s Escape Day Spa on Duncan Street in Gadsden. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) Gadsden is known for its riverfront views, rich history and charming downtown area, but some might not be aware that the city also holds an impressive aggregate of massage therapists. Over a dozen massage...
wbrc.com
College student struck by lightning on first day of class
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told...
wbrc.com
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
wbrc.com
Kiwibot food delivery robots now at Jacksonville State University
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Jacksonville State University:. As students return to JSU’s campus on Aug. 24 for the start of the fall semester, a team of adorable, pint-sized robots will be reporting for duty, hoping to make their day a little brighter. JSU is...
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a call on August 25 from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at Jones Valley Middle School. The teacher said there have been at least five fights already this year, but security is lacking and there’s no SRO. This teacher did not feel...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
wbrc.com
Forbes names Hoover City Schools one of Best Employers in 2022
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile our fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
wbrc.com
Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs; some schools in Oak Mountain community will dismiss early
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County is closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs. Officials expect this to affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama Department of Transportation has...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
wbrc.com
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 24, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) accepted the sudden retirements of the majority of the utility’s purchasing department, including the department’s manager, in the wake of what sources tell WBRC is the discovery of improper purchasing practices and alleged kickbacks within the department.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He...
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
wbrc.com
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
wbrc.com
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
wbrc.com
It all starts here: College football kicks off in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football season officially kicks off at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery!. This Saturday, Jacksonville State will take on Stephen F. Austin. Up to 14,000 people are expected to pack the stands, city officials say. This game is the first nationally televised college football game of the...
Body of boater who went missing on Lake Martin found, identified
A person has gone missing after their boat was found unoccupied on Lake Martin Wednesday.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing 61-year-old woman found safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman has been found and she is safe, according to Birmingham Police. The Birmingham Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 61-year-old woman who was brought to Alabama from Tennessee. Officers said 61-year-old Gina Lynn Folse was last seen on...
