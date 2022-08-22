ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munhall, PA

Flood assistance helping local counties affected by Aug. 5 water damage

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQd9U_0hR8C45d00

MUNHALL, Pa. — The rush of water on Aug. 5 took over Shady Avenue in Munhall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

“The garage door was being pushed up by all of the water that was coming down the road and he tried standing on it and it wasn’t going anywhere and as I tried to help him my garage door leading into the house burst open and we got a three foot wave of water,” said Alice McLaughlin, a flood victim.

McLaughlin has lived at her home since 1999. She said they’ve seen flooding since their home sits in a valley, but never this bad.

“Tens of thousands of dollars in damages and I’m just one person on this street that’s lost that and there are many more,” McLaughlin said.

But a sign of hope arrived on Monday as she received an application from the U.S. Small Business Administration for low interest disaster loans. This comes after the Pennsylvania governor sent a letter to the Capital asking for help as communities across Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties received devastating rainfall on Aug. 5.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

“This is a huge weight off of our shoulders I mean we hate to take out a loan for something wasn’t our fault however it’s nice to know the government is recognizing we are going to need some help,” McLaughlin said.

If you are a flood victim from Aug. 5, applicants may apply in person at the Disaster Loan Center at St. Vincent College or online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17579.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Four bridges on Route 711 targeted for replacement

Motorists on Route 711 may run into temporary detours during the 2023 construction season, when PennDOT expects to replace four bridges along the road in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Plans for all four bridges may be viewed online through Aug. 31. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 and click on “Public Meetings/Studies” under the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Munhall, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
Fayette County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
County
Fayette County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas. An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#St Vincent#Capital
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
sanatogapost.com

PNC Deal Expands Local Customers’ Cash Access

PITTSBURGH PA – Thousands of automated teller machines (ATMs) in retail locations like CVS Pharmacy, Rite-Aid, Target, and CostCo stores, and Speedway fuel stations, will provide PNC Bank customers with surcharge-free access to cash under a new agreement reached between the bank and NCR Corporation. NCR operates the Allpoint...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Local woman conned out of $2,000 in cash through bank app

PITTSBURGH — Kandace Kettren said her phone rang Monday night from a number associated with Duquesne Light. When she answered, she said she was told her electricity would be turned off if she didn't pay her $498.16, through PNC Bank's Zelle app. Kettren said she is going through a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Documents reveal impacts outage at Clairton Coke Works had on plant

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Environmental advocates have taken a closer look intoa power failure at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works in July. Watch the report in the video above. The Group Against Smog and Pollution pointed to a report that said power was out for 3 1/2 hours on July 4. But the plant was not totally back online for a total of 41 hours. So GASP filed a right-to-know request.
CLAIRTON, PA
The Associated Press

$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy