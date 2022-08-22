Read full article on original website
What is next for local non-partisan races set for runoffs
Five Leon County races are headed to a runoff. That happens when the minimum threshold of votes is not met, which is 50% plus 1.
WCTV
Dianne Williams-Cox re-elected to Tallahassee City Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dianne Williams-Cox will serve another term on the Tallahassee City Commission, after earning more than half the vote Tuesday, besting candidates Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green. With all precincts reporting, Williams-Cox had 18,494 votes, or about 52%. Williams-Cox ran on her record over the past four...
Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon Co.; multiple runoffs coming in Nov.
Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate David O’Keefe Headed to General Election in District 5
David O’Keefe, Leon County Commission candidate for District 5, finished ahead of his three opponents after the votes were tallied from Tuesday’s primary election with 27.4% of the vote. O’Keefe will face Paula DeBoles-Johnson, who finished with 26.0% of the vote. Candidates Dustin Rivest (23.9%) and Jay...
WCTV
Jeremy Matlow holds on to Tallahassee City Commission seat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee’s City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.
A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
WCTV
Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission, District 2, which will trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley. With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place with 880...
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor wins re-election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor won a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor. ”I feel great. I mean, this is a really great night for us. We’re actually winning by a larger margin than...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
WCTV
Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hannah Crow leads the field of candidates vying to replace Jimbo Jackson in the Leon County Commission, District 2 seat. With all precincts reporting, Crow had nearly 1500 votes, or 26% of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates. “Now that those relationships and...
WCTV
O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson are set to face off in the fall, vying to replace Kristin Dozier serving District 5 on the Leon County Commission. Out of a four-person field, they earned the top two spots in Tuesday’s election. Dozier is giving up...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County primary election results
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato’s 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
10NEWS
DeSantis, Florida Cabinet invest more than $56M to buy 7 properties for conservation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet acquired seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation with a $56 million investment, the governor's office announced on Tuesday. The properties combined cover about 20,000 acres and more than 98% of them are within...
WCTV
New “Fully Booked” project unveiled outside Eastside Branch Library
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon county unveiled a new project Thursday integrating art, nature and literature. It’s called the “Fully Booked” project, and it’s set up at Pedrick Pond outside the Eastside branch library. It features a “Wander and Wonder” trail, where pages of a children’s...
WCTV
Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there. “Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening,” Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. “We are moving as quickly and safely as we can.”
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
greenepublishing.com
FDOT pauses northern turnpike extension
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced recently that it was putting on hold the Northern Turnpike Extension Project as its Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) Study had concluded with no viable routes proposed. In its Thursday, Aug. 4, announcement, the department added that it would not be pursuing the project...
