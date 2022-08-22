ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Dianne Williams-Cox re-elected to Tallahassee City Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dianne Williams-Cox will serve another term on the Tallahassee City Commission, after earning more than half the vote Tuesday, besting candidates Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green. With all precincts reporting, Williams-Cox had 18,494 votes, or about 52%. Williams-Cox ran on her record over the past four...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jeremy Matlow holds on to Tallahassee City Commission seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee's City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
David Bellamy
WJHG-TV

Primary election voter turnout numbers aren't very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night's primary election won't be one for the history books. "Voter turnout is the voter's responsibility," said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. "Depending on what's on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved."
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor wins re-election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor won a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor. "I feel great. I mean, this is a really great night for us. We're actually winning by a larger margin than...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hannah Crow leads the field of candidates vying to replace Jimbo Jackson in the Leon County Commission, District 2 seat. With all precincts reporting, Crow had nearly 1500 votes, or 26% of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates. "Now that those relationships and...
LEON COUNTY, FL
#City Hall#Poverty#Infrastructure#Election Local#City Commission
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County primary election results

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are the results for the election races in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Edward Crutchfield was elected to the District 2 Jackson County Commissioner seat. Crutchfield was elected with 958 votes (56 percent) to Peter Fortunato's 752 votes (44 percent). Donnie Branch...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there. "Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening," Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. "We are moving as quickly and safely as we can."
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV's capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

FDOT pauses northern turnpike extension

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced recently that it was putting on hold the Northern Turnpike Extension Project as its Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) Study had concluded with no viable routes proposed. In its Thursday, Aug. 4, announcement, the department added that it would not be pursuing the project...
MADISON COUNTY, FL

