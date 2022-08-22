ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House oversight chairwoman proposes new plan to ‘hold firearm manufacturers accountable’

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idTjk_0hR8Bx4m00

WASHINGTON — Some House Democrats are pushing new legislation they believe would make sure the gun industry takes responsibility for preventing the use of their products in crimes.

This latest effort comes after a House Oversight Committee investigation into the firearms industry and a series of high-profile mass shootings this year.

“Number one is just holding [gun manufacturers] accountable,” said Dion Green. “It’s just, it’s just another day to them but it’s, it’s our life to us.”

Dion Green is a survivor and a victim of a mass shooting. Green and his father were in Dayton’s Oregon district when a gunman started shooting in 2019. He survived but his father didn’t.

With this latest effort, the Firearm Industry Crime and Trafficking Accountability Act would require every firearm manufacturer to create a monitoring system to track crimes committed with guns they have sold, using ATF gun trace data.

Another bill is the Firearm Industry Fairness Act which would impose a 20% tax on the total revenue for manufacturers who make assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Lawmakers say this money would be used to prevent gun violence and support victims.

“As I’ve been in this fight, I’ve seen loved ones that have lost their loved ones, and they don’t have the sufficient funds to be able to move forward, or all expenses, mental health, and stuff like that,” said Green.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is a firearms trade group.

“This is an industry that is protected by the Constitution. We provide the means for law abiding citizens to exercise their second amendment rights,” said Mark Oliva, managing director of public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Oliva believes the focus should be placed elsewhere.

“We’re talking about inanimate objects. These inanimate objects don’t act upon themselves. there are criminals who are misusing these items and using them to harm others,” said Oliva.

The House Oversight Committee also released a report that shows five of the largest gun manufacturers in the U.S. did not track crimes associated with their guns.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Hill

Republicans must come to the table on common-sense climate policy

This summer, there have been record temperatures almost everywhere in the world. London experienced the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, and Southern Europe is so hot it is literally burning. Many U.S. cities are witnessing extended periods of triple-digit temperatures. These events have clearly been exacerbated by climate change and should serve as a wake-up call to those who doubt climate change as a true challenge.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the failure to return them despite months of efforts by U.S. officials to get them back, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
POTUS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy