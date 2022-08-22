Read full article on original website
New article about the first “Green River” available online
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The county seat of Sweetwater County was not the first community in Wyoming named “Green River,” according to a new article on WyoHistory.org. “Crossing the River at Green River Station,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff, tells the story...
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+. SAT,...
Friday Area High School Sports Report/Schedule
August 26, 2022 — The high school football season starts tonight in Wyoming. The Rock Springs Tigers will open their football season tonight on the road at Casper Kelly Walsh. All of the state’s 4A teams will be playing. In local zero-week football games for other football classes,...
Alzheimer’s Walk this evening with Coats for Kids trail run on Saturday
August 26, 2022 — The local Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this evening in Green River. Individuals who would like to participate but have not already registered can do so at Evers Park at 5:30 p.m. The opening ceremonies and walk around the Green River Green Belt will begin at 6 p.m.
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
Rock Springs, Lyman, and Farson-Eden in season’s first football polls
August 25, 2022 — The first WyoPreps.com high school football poll has been released. In Class 4A, Rock Springs is ranked fifth, with defending champ Sheridan leading the way. The Tigers and Sheridan played in last season’s 4A state championship game, with the Broncs winning 45-27. Cody leads...
17th Annual Art on the Green winners announced
GREEN RIVER, WY — The 17th Annual Art on the Green event held on August 19 and 20, 2022 was well received by the community. Forty-five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 69 years, and a former resident of Seattle, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born on January 19, 1932,...
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 26, 2022
August 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers before 11 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
BLM approves first application for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide on public lands
KEMMERER, WYOMING — In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 25 – August 26, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
