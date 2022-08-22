ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never seen Jupiter like this’: James Webb telescope shows incredible view of planet

A Nasa image shows a false color composite of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb space telescope.

The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.

Scientists released the shots on Monday of the solar system’s biggest planet.

The James Webb space telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms. One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkAnb_0hR8Bcml00
Jupiter’s Great Red Spot stands out brightly in these images from the James Webb space telescope. Photograph: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt.

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement. She helped lead the observation. “We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest.”

The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the US-French research team, to make the features stand out.

Nasa and the European Space Agency’s $10bn successor to the Hubble space telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer. Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7bn years ago.

The telescope is positioned 1m miles (1.6m km) from Earth.

